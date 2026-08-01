[Missing Credit]Sierra Abrams, holding her daughter, Sofia, shows off the Wānaka Bubs Calendar she developed, helped by her step-son, Leo. Photo: Supplied Fresh in the haze of new parenthood, Sierra Abrams identified a problem for parents of young children in the Upper Clutha. There is no shortage of events for babies and toddlers in Wānaka, but with different events advertising in different publications, or on a group’s individual social media pages, finding out what was on tomorrow was much harder than it needed to be — not ideal when you’re trying to get the rest of your life back on track during a newborn’s nap. “I’m a new mum, and when I meet other mum’s and their babies, we’re all trying to figure out what’s baby-friendly around town,” Ms Abrams said. “When you’ve just given birth and you are up all night long feeding and nursing, you’re exhausted. “You don’t really have time to sift through a bunch of schedules and try to figure out which things are friendly for families with little kids. When another mother mentioned how much easier it would be if there were somewhere with all of the information gathered together in one place, Ms Abrams thought it was a great idea. The Wānaka Bubs Calendar was born. “The aim of it is to bring all of the events that are friendly to families with preschoolers together in one location on a calendar, so that families as they are planning what they want to do for the day, or the week, can just very quickly see what’s on,” Ms Abrams said. The calendar is hosted with Google Calendar, allowing users to add it to their personal calendar and find events for their children at the press of the button. “They don’t have to sort through events pages on websites or newspapers, and they don’t have to go and do the research and try to put a calendar of events together themselves. “It’s already there, with new families in mind.” The reception to the calendar had been hugely positive, Ms Abrams said. “All the mums are like, ‘oh my gosh, this is a great idea’, so it’s been really warmly received.” “Some people have said they need one of these for grade school kids, but that’s a bit too much for me to tackle, so I’m just going to stick with this one.” ruairi.oshea@alliedmedia.co.nz