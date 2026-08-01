An Auckland-based property development firm says a plan to almost double the number of residential units first proposed on one of its Ladies Mile sites should reduce congestion. Clarke Group spent about $100\u2009million earlier this year on three strategic parcels of land along Ladies Mile, totalling more than 13ha. Earlier this month, Allied Media revealed they now have plans to develop 443 residential lots and units at 429 Frankton-Ladies Mile Highway, the Glenpanel Homestead at Flint’s Park — Queenstown’s council granted subdivision consent for 232 residential lots and land use consent for 287 residential units there last May. In a Q&A on their website, published yesterday afternoon, the group says when the original consent was approved in 2024, it reflected planning priorities of the time. “Since then, the vision for Ladies Mile has evolved into creating a thriving urban neighbourhood where more people can live closer to public transport, parks, jobs and everyday services.” Information on the website says the Te Pūtahi Ladies Mile plan change came into effect in December 2024, and the planning and transport work undertaken for the area reached a “clear conclusion”. “If we want to reduce congestion, improve public transport and create a community where people have genuine transport choices, we need the right level of density. “That’s what makes regular bus services viable, encourages more people to walk and cycle, and makes the best use of the significant investment being made in infrastructure. “Our updated proposal responds to that vision. “It delivers more homes on land that has already been identified for urban growth, while creating a well-designed neighbourhood with quality open spaces, walkable streets and a range of housing choices for people at different stages of life.” The group says they “know Queenstown needs more homes”, but also believe it needs “better communities”. “We believe those two goals go hand-in-hand. “This proposal is about creating a neighbourhood that supports families, workers, first-home buyers and future generations, while helping to deliver the transport outcomes the district has been planning for.” To read the full Q&A, which covers a multitude of topics including infrastructure, and its funding, congestion, tree removal and replacement, and its request to have the proposal processed non-notified, visit clarkegroup.co.nz/latest-updates/