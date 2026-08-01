A magnitude 5.2 earthquake has been recorded in the lower South Island.

The quake occurred 35km north-west of Te Anau in Southland on Saturday, at a depth of 102km.

It was detected at 3.23pm and felt as far as the Bay of Plenty in the North Island.

There were more than 1400 reports submitted to GeoNet. Most people said they felt weak or light shaking.

"These deep earthquakes are typically widely felt," GeoNet posted on Facebook on Saturday afternoon.

"Remember to Drop, Cover and Hold if you feel shaking, and know your tsunami evacuation route if you live near the coast."

Two weeks ago, a magnitude 5.9 quake struck near Te Anau, sparking an evacuation notice for some areas of the West Coast, which was later cancelled.