Pole vaulter Eliza McCartney and para-cyclist Devon Briggs have added to New Zealand’s gold medal tally at the Commonwealth Games.

After years of injuries that at times left her wondering if she would ever compete again, McCartney, 29, has finally added Commonwealth Games gold to her decorated career.

In challenging conditions at Scotstoun Stadium, the 2016 Olympic bronze medallist edged Australia's Nina Kennedy on countback in a tense final on Friday (local time).

Fellow Kiwi Imogen Ayris clinched bronze, matching her effort in Birmingham four years ago.

McCartney and defending champion Kennedy both cleared 4.65m, but the New Zealander took the title after clearing the height at the first time of asking.

Kennedy needed two attempts at 4.65m before both athletes were unable to clear 4.70m.

It is the first Commonwealth Games title for McCartney, who won silver on the Gold Coast in 2018 and has spent much of the past decade battling chronic injuries.

In a competition made difficult by cold conditions and a troublesome crosswind, consistency proved decisive.

Ayris completed a memorable night for the team, claiming bronze with a clearance of 4.55m.

Olivia McTaggart finished fourth after bowing out at 4.30m.

Para-cyclist Devon Briggs set a new Games record for the men's C1-C3 1000M Time Trial. Photo: Getty Images

Cycling success

At the velodrome, Devon Briggs’ gold was for the 1km C1-3 time trial, setting a new Games record.

It is Briggs’ first Commonwealth Games, with the Para C-Class featuring at the multisport event for the first time.

Meanwhile, Sami Donnelly claimed a second Games silver medal for cycling in as many days.

Donnelly initially was deemed to have won bronze in the women's 10km Scratch Race Final, but a disqualification bumped her into the silver medal position.

Competing at her first Games, the 24-year-old won her first medal as part of the 4000m Team Pursuit on Friday.

Three Kiwis lined up in the Women's Scratch Race final, with Prudence Fowler and Olympic double-medallist Ally Wollaston finishing 16th and 18th, respectively.

Earlier, Ellese Andrews' was taken out of the medal race in the individual sprint.

The Olympic champion was beaten in consecutive races in a best-of-three quarter final against Welsh rider Emma Finucane.

Andrews was also part of the New Zealand sprint team that was bundled out during qualifying on Friday.

Rebecca Petch and Olivia King were unable to get past the round-of-16 stage in their respective sprints.

On the endurance side, Bryony Botha was given a second life in the 4000m individual pursuit following the disqualification of two Australian riders but was beaten by Scotland's Erin Boothman.

Botha initially failed to qualify, placing fifth, as did team-mate Emily Shearman, who finished eighth.

However, officials said Australian Felicity Wilson-Haffenden, who originally finished fourth, broke protocols due to strapping on her shoulder that "altered her morphology".

Fellow Australian rider Sophie Edwards was also disqualified due to a non-compliant helmet.

On the men's side, Marshall Erwood, Daniel Morton and Tom Sexton failed to qualify for the next stage of the individual pursuit.