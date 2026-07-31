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Netball

Silver Ferns meet England in semifinal tonight

Silver Ferns midcourter Maddy Gordon (left) controls the ball under the pressure of Trindad and Tobago defender\\u00A0Jeresia McEachrane during their\\u00A083-23 win at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday. Photo: Getty Images
Silver Ferns midcourter Maddy Gordon (left) controls the ball under the pressure of Trindad and Tobago defender\\u00A0Jeresia McEachrane during their\\u00A083-23 win at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday. Photo: Getty Images
Silver Ferns midcourter Maddy Gordon (left) controls the ball under the pressure of Trindad and Tobago defender Jeresia McEachrane during their 83-23 win at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday. Photo: Getty Images
Friday, July 31, 2026
Sport|Netball
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