Silver Ferns meet England in semifinal tonight

Silver Ferns midcourter Maddy Gordon (left) controls the ball under the pressure of Trindad and Tobago defender Jeresia McEachrane during their 83-23 win at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday. The Silver Ferns meet England, who beat South Africa 58-54 on Friday, in the semifinal on Saturday in a bid to advance to their first Commonwealth Games final since 2014. Australia meets Jamaica in the other semifinal at midnight on Saturday. The winners will play in the final at midnight Sunday, while the bronze medal game is at 8pm/ The Silver Ferns were reduced to 10 players on Friday with defender Catherine Hall awaiting a MRI scan to determine the extent of a knee injury suffered in the previous match against Wales. Shooter Georgia Heffernan skipped Friday’s game due to an ankle injury but is expected to be ready for the semifinal. REPORT: KAYLA HODGE/PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES