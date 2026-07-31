The government has announced funding for more local GP clinics to be able to remove suspected skin cancer.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said it was the first stage of a $23 million investment in community healthcare.

He said in some parts of the country, the only option to check and remove suspicious skin spots and moles was a long hospital wait or paying to go private.

"This first stage will build on the skin cancer services that already work well across the country, creating a nationally consistent approach to how this care is delivered."

The funding was set to go towards upskilling more GPs to offer skin cancer services, including training in dermoscopy, which uses a specialised magnifier to examine spots closely, and skin excision.

Brown said over time it would also include cataract follow-up with optometrists, symptomatic bowel cancer detection and respiratory care.

"New Zealand has among the highest rates of melanoma in the world. Skin cancer is our most common cancer, and it is one of the most treatable, but only if it is caught early."

The Minister highlighted this as a build on the $5 million the government invested last year to enhance general primary care services.

"This initiative means more New Zealanders will be able to have suspicious spots checked and removed sooner, without waiting for a hospital appointment or paying to go private.

"It also means better use of our hospital specialists, who will be able to focus on the more complex cases that require hospital-level care, helping to bring down waiting times for those patients.