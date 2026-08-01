Councils are facing the biggest shakeup in local government in three decades - but not all are on board.

In May this year the government gave councils three months to come up with a “voluntary“ Head Start proposal for merging into larger unitary ones.

Councils that do not submit a plan face the Back Stop process, which means the decision would be forced on them.

Super councils, like Auckland, could emerge from the overhaul, but a growing number of regions are rejecting the Head Start approach.

With just a week to go until the amalgamation deadline, Local Democracy Reporting takes a look around the country.

Northland

Three of Northland's four councils are pursuing a single unitary council for the whole region.

The Whangārei District Council, Far North District Council and Northland Regional Council want a two-stage pathway toward amalgamating, but the Kaipara District Council unanimously rejected the idea.

The Kaipara council now faces being compelled to join Northland's majority proposal.

Waikato - King Country

South Waikato, Waipa and Waikato District want a western Waikato 'river to the sea' authority which includes Hamilton City and Taupō.

The two latter are both willing to enter Back Stop if required, with Taupō vocalising that's their preference at this stage.

Hamilton City and Taupō will finalise their plan on Thursday.

Matamata-Piako, Hauraki and Thames-Coromandel have agreed on a draft proposal to join forces, while Waitomo District Council and Ōtorohanga District Council have said they want to submit a plan together.

Bay of Plenty

Western Bay of Plenty is looking at joining Tauranga in a sub-regional unitary authority, or creating a "Western Bay unitary authority" that takes on regional council functions.

The councils are due to meet next week.

Ōpōtiki, Kawerau and Whakatāne have agreed to explore the viability of an Eastern Bay subregional unitary.

Rotorua Lakes Council will go it alone after a series of proposed merger deals fell apart.

The council is looking at its own unitary authority as part of a wider Bay of Plenty plan.

Whanganui – Manawatū

Rangitīkei, Manawatū, Tararua and Ruapehu district councils are pushing back against submitting an amalgamation plan.

“I don’t think there’s a single council within the Horizons Region that has the knowledge and understanding, or willingness, to go through Head Start,” Rangitīkei mayor Andy Watson said.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said the council felt rushed and it would focus on a Back Stop process.

Whanganui District Council will decide on August 4. The council has voted to participate in the process, but Mayor Andrew Tripe raised doubts if the council would be ready by the deadline.

Palmerston North City Council and Horowhenua District Council will decide on August 5.

Taranaki

South Taranaki and Stratford councils will ask the Government to bless their union – while spurning neighbouring New Plymouth.

New Plymouth has teamed up with the regional council and is creating what's been dubbed a 'pathfinder' approach, but there's a risk it won't meet the Government's criteria. The council will discuss the plan on August 6.

Hawke's Bay - Tairāwhiti

Napier, Hastings and Central Hawke's Bay are looking at a unitary authority but each council wants to protect its local voice. The details of how this would work are still being discussed.

Wairoa decided not to participate in the Head Start process – and doesn't want to be part of a Hawke's Bay unitary council.

Instead, the council will investigate becoming a single unitary authority, combining district council and regional council functions.

Gisborne is already a unitary council.

Wellington

Councils across Wellington and Wairarapa will vote next week on the region’s amalgamation proposal ‒ an overarching authority with subsidiary community councils.

However, Upper Hutt will likely bail out and the Kāpiti Coast is wanting its own standalone authority.

A big question remains: Will Wairarapa join?

Masterton, Carterton and South Wairarapa councils are weighing up a Wellington versus Wairarapa unitary council. Ratepayers will pay more if they don't merge with Wellington.

Carterton has already voted for a single Wairarapa authority but is awaiting word from its neighbours.

Top of the South Island

Nelson and Tasman are standalone unitary councils so the question is, will they merge into a single unitary council?

Nelson’s mayor has been courting Tasman for a merger, but the Tasman council was giving the cold shoulder.

Marlborough and Kaikōura

In one of the more straight-forward plans, Kaikōura will likely be absorbed into Marlborough's unitary council under the Head Start process.

Canterbury

The region is being carved up into separate plans, with no single over-arching council.

Christchurch City is on its own, for now. Residents support a Christchurch unitary authority or a greater metro area taking surrounding towns, including Lincoln, Prebbleton, Rolleston, West Melton, Kaiapoi, Rangiora and Woodend.

The city council will discuss its options on August 4.

Hurunui will also meet next week to decide whether to form a North Canterbury council with Waimakariri.

Hurunui has also been exploring rural Canterbury options, which could be considered if a Greater Christchurch council was formed.

A proposed South Canterbury council would see Timaru, Mackenzie, Waimate and Waitaki district councils work together on amalgamation.

Ashburton could potentially join the South Canterbury group, but discussions are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Selwyn has backed a standalone council, refusing to merge with any of its neighbours.

West Coast

The Grey District, Westland and Buller councils are working together. The councils are due to meet next week to decide on a plan.

Otago

Central Otago District and Clutha District councils have voted to support merging together with Queenstown Lakes District Council.

Queenstown Lakes District Council will meet on Monday to consider the proposal.

Dunedin mayor Sophie Barker said she didn't want a single Otago unitary council, RNZ reported.

Barker suggested a Dunedin unitary council, or a Dunedin coastal unitary council based around water catchments.

Southland

Uncertainty also hangs over Southland, which is made up of Southland District, Invercargill City, Gore and Environment Southland.

The region is unique as it’s running two amalgamation investigations at the same time.

A Local Government Commission review is already underway into a separate Southland District Council proposal to combine the region's four councils into two.

Southland mayor Rob Scott said he supported a two-council system and the Commission's process.

Invercargill supports a single unitary authority running the region, but is yet to work out whether it will submit for the Head Start process.

Gore and Southland district councils are expected to make a decision next week.

What now?

Councils have until August 9 to submit their proposal.

More decisions are expected throughout next week, which could see some new unions or even break-ups.

Government officials will then assess the proposals based on a number of criteria, including whether it is realistic and delivers better value to ratepayers.

Approved plans will be signed off in 2027, with the Back Stop process finalised in the same year.

Changes are expected to take effect from the 2028 local elections.

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.