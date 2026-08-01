An Arrowtown golf fundraiser teed up next Friday, to support the family of a 5-year-old battling the recurrence of an aggressive cancer, is on course to raise about $100,000.

Queenstown’s Dylan Yallop, who’s already had 16 months’ treatment to fight off stage 4 neuroblastoma, was excitedly preparing to attend Queenstown Primary when the cancer’s return was diagnosed in May.

The public purse helped fund his initial treatment which including a 10-month stint in Christchurch.

However, this time it’s likely he’ll need unfunded overseas specialised treatment in probably the United States or Europe — going to the US could cost in the order of $1 million.

This week Dylan’s on his fourth of about 14 rounds of chemo and immunotherapy that may also include MIBG treatment in Melbourne.

He’s up in Christchurch for a week at a time then back home for two weeks.

His dad Chris Yallop says “he comes back in bad shape but he bounces back pretty well and runs around the house like a crazy kid by the end of week two”.

Thanks to the Arrowtown Golf Club, an Ambrose format tournament’s being run next Friday which 27 teams of four — who’ve each stumped up $1200 — are playing.

Entry money plus sponsorships, like $1000 per hole, already tally almost $70,000, Scutts says.

The balance will be raised from about five live auction items (see below) and about 34 silent auction items.

The club’s also selling $50 raffles for a year’s membership which otherwise can’t be bought as it’s full.

It’s also donating everything on the day including drinks sales, the exception being the cost of the food they’re supplying.

Chris, who’s been an active member himself for about 14 years, says he and his partner Vanessa Lenihan are blown away by the support of the club and the community — “just goes to show, the city still has soul”.

“Golf people just seem to be generous,” Scutts says.

He adds the club also raised about $13,000 during Dylan’s first lot of treatment — his parents then kindly donated that to Ronald McDonald House in Christchurch which accommodates Dylan and his family when they’re there.

Meanwhile, a Givealittle page has also raised almost $140,000.

Fab five live auction items

Livewire Queenstown realtor Brendan Quill’s auctioning off five items at next Friday’s ‘Dylan Yallop Golf Day’ which you couldn’t otherwise buy.

The items, which he’ll also take phone bids on, comprise:

A round for three at Mangawhai’s Tara Iti, accommodation for two nights at Matakana Lodge and heli transfers from Auckland;

A fishing trip for two with ex-All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry, accommodation at Waiheke Island’s The Sands for two nights and a post-fishing dinner with Sir Graham and Lady Raewyn;

An Over The Top golf experience for four up Queenstown’s Cecil Peak;

A round for four at Sir Russell Coutts’ Barley Station on the Crown Terrace;

A round for two at Queenstown’s Jack’s Point with ex-All Blacks Grant Fox and Tony Brown.

scoop@scene.co.nz