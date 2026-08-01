A “true community partnership” has resulted in 1100kg of venison meat being processed at the Kurow Racecourse by the Pacific Island community and Southland charity Deer To Care.

Deer to Care, founded by southern hunters Stu O’Neill, Southland Police senior detective Tim Cook and Niagara manager Wesley Baratcart, aims to tackle food insecurity by donating high quality, locally sourced venison.

The non-profit’s unique model combines hunting, pest control and community support to create a reliable supply chain of nutritious meat.

Over 20 men and women including meat industry workers came along to support the cause helping to process the venison hunted in the Waitaki Valley.

Returning to his hometown for the initiative’s second year in the Waitaki, Deer to Care co-founder Stuart O’Neill said the event was a team effort.

"It really shone a spotlight on the Pacific Island community who turned out, who are all about reciprocity and being able to help others and not just themselves, which is pretty cool.

Viliame Mainawalala helped with processing the wild game at the Deer to Care event in Kurow. Photo: Supplied

"The Kurow Hunting Club bent over backwards to make this happen for us this year.

"They did a fantastic job, Hamish “Thomo” Thompson, Mark Harroway, Craig Gibb and Steven Black were all instrumental to the project by generously volunteering their time and effort.

Mr O’Neill said this year the Oamaru Licensing Trust, through Cathy Maaka, helped to fund the operational and processing costs, and the Oamaru Pacific Island Community Trust (OPICT) provided the skilled volunteer workforce.

"They also bring an incredible team spirit, generosity and sense of community that is simply infectious.

“What's especially exciting is that this has become a true community partnership in every sense,” he said.

Deer To Care boners and supporters with rugby legend (right) Jamie 'Whoppa' Mackintosh at the event in Kurow who helped on the day. Photo: Supplied

The 1100 kilos of venison was transferred to Campbell’s Butchery in Oamaru who “generously donated their time”, where it will be further processed before distribution, Mr O’Neill said.

"It’s quite good that this is a self-sustaining operation and great teamwork, I’m very happy about it,” he said.

Oamaru Pacific Island Trust chief executive Hana Fanene-Taiti said they were grateful for the opportunity to be involved.

"It was such a privilege to get to take part in the Deer to Care initiative, Stuart’s been pretty amazing shepherding us all in the project and Alesi Draunimasi from the trust worked closely with him to organise the day.

"It was a great day and we were luck the weather was on our side,” she said. “We had a number of community volunteers that went up with our families and a lot of our team from OPICT as well.

"We are really grateful for the hunting community up the valley, Deer to Care and the Oamaru Licensing Trust.”

Ms Fanene-Taiti said once the processed meat is received 100% of it will be going out to many families in need, not just Pasifika, across the community.