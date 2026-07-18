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Jules Chin
juliana.chin@oamarumail.co.nz
Latest
North Otago
July 18
Kakanui night special
Shared kai, waiata and a lantern walk were all part of Matariki celebrations at Kakanui School last weekend.
North Otago
July 18
Minister struck by degree of economic recovery
Reporter Jules Chin caught up with Tourism Minister Louise Upston during her recent visit to Oamaru.
North Otago
July 18
Age no matter as musicians rock on
Original live music is alive and well at The Penguin Club in Oamaru as a group of independent artists hit the stage tomorrow night.
North Otago
July 18
‘Spectacular show’ to mark 70 years
Taking a trip down memory lane is all part of Musical Theatre Oamaru’s (MTO) upcoming "spectacular" 70 year anniversary show.
North Otago
July 18
Knitters’ work off to Eastern Europe
Vulnerable people in Europe will be kept warm when the northern hemisphere’s winter comes around thanks to 12 months of needlework put in by knitters in Oamaru.
North Otago
July 11
Artists in residence announced
Two artists who have "deep dived" into anthropological and natural history collections around the world have been announced as the new Kakanui artists in residence by Forrester Gallery.
North Otago
July 11
Original signage restored
Oamaru Whitestone Civic Trust restoration officer John Baster has been busy restoring the old JM McCarthy building in the Heritage Precinct in Tyne St.
North Otago
July 11
Teams step up and up and up
Teams from East Otago and across Waitaki raised over $160,000 at the recent Step Up Sky Tower Challenge to raise vital funds for Blood Cancer NZ.
North Otago
July 11
Gallery calls for programme proposals
The Forrester Gallery and Mahika Kai Mahika Toi are inviting exhibition proposals for the 2027 programme.
North Otago
July 11
Matariki focus of children’s art display
A colourful children’s Matariki art exhibition opened this week at the Waikouaiti Coast Heritage Centre (WCHC).
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