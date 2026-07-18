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Jules Chin
juliana.chin@oamarumail.co.nz

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North OtagoJuly 18

Kakanui night special

Shared kai, waiata and a lantern walk were all part of Matariki celebrations at Kakanui School last weekend.
Kakanui night special
Kakanui night special
North OtagoJuly 18

Minister struck by degree of economic recovery

Reporter Jules Chin caught up with Tourism Minister Louise Upston during her recent visit to Oamaru.
Minister struck by degree of economic recovery
Minister struck by degree of economic recovery
North OtagoJuly 18

Age no matter as musicians rock on

Original live music is alive and well at The Penguin Club in Oamaru as a group of independent artists hit the stage tomorrow night.
Age no matter as musicians rock on
Age no matter as musicians rock on
North OtagoJuly 18

‘Spectacular show’ to mark 70 years

Taking a trip down memory lane is all part of Musical Theatre Oamaru’s (MTO) upcoming "spectacular" 70 year anniversary show.
‘Spectacular show’ to mark 70 years
‘Spectacular show’ to mark 70 years
North OtagoJuly 18

Knitters’ work off to Eastern Europe

Vulnerable people in Europe will be kept warm when the northern hemisphere’s winter comes around thanks to 12 months of needlework put in by knitters in Oamaru.
Knitters’ work off to Eastern Europe
Knitters’ work off to Eastern Europe
North OtagoJuly 11

Artists in residence announced

Two artists who have "deep dived" into anthropological and natural history collections around the world have been announced as the new Kakanui artists in residence by Forrester Gallery.
Artists in residence announced
Artists in residence announced
North OtagoJuly 11

Original signage restored

Oamaru Whitestone Civic Trust restoration officer John Baster has been busy restoring the old JM McCarthy building in the Heritage Precinct in Tyne St.
Original signage restored
Original signage restored
North OtagoJuly 11

Teams step up and up and up

Teams from East Otago and across Waitaki raised over $160,000 at the recent Step Up Sky Tower Challenge to raise vital funds for Blood Cancer NZ.
Teams step up and up and up
Teams step up and up and up
North OtagoJuly 11

Gallery calls for programme proposals

The Forrester Gallery and Mahika Kai Mahika Toi are inviting exhibition proposals for the 2027 programme.
Gallery calls for programme proposals
Gallery calls for programme proposals
North OtagoJuly 11

Matariki focus of children’s art display

A colourful children’s Matariki art exhibition opened this week at the Waikouaiti Coast Heritage Centre (WCHC).
Matariki focus of children’s art display
Matariki focus of children’s art display