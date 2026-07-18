Kakanui school pupils (from left) Andrew Scott, Farley McKnight, Luke Carpenter, Kikorangi Parata and school principal Ann Roughan at the shared kai table. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Shared kai, waiata and a lantern walk were all part of Matariki celebrations at Kakanui School last weekend. Matariki is a time for gathering to remember those who have died, celebrating the present, and planning for the future through feasting, stargazing, and community events.

School principal Ann Roughan said the annual celebrations were "amazing" this year with schoolchildren and their families gathering for kai (food), song and colourful lit lanterns to mark the beginning of the new year.

Pupil Hayden Carpenter holds up his lantern at the celebrations.

"We are proud of our tamariki. Their singing was beautiful, the lantern walk was magical and they made the evening so special," Ms Roughan said. While there was some commotion at the beginning of the celebrations, Ms Roughan said the Kakanui Volunteer Fire Brigade responded "very quickly" after she accidentally burnt some bread in an outdoor oven.

"Sorry for the unexpected excitement and thank you for your kindness and quick response," she said.

juliana.chin@oamarumail.co.nz