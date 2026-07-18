Michael Butler knits his next blanket at his home in Oamaru surrounded by his multicoloured throws. PHOTOS: JULES CHIN

Vulnerable people in Europe will be kept warm when the northern hemisphere’s winter comes around thanks to 12 months of needlework put in by knitters in Oamaru, including Michael Butler who makes "incredible blankets".

Orwell Street Church tables were recently laden with knitted items — all the work of local knitters responding to the annual New Zealand initiative "Operation Cover Up".

Mr Butler said he was happy to spend "weeks and weeks" knitting the blankets to help keep vulnerable people warm.

"It’s sad. They really need them," he said.

Mr Butler has been knitting single bed blankets and jerseys from wool and acrylic for about 30 years.

"I just enjoy it. It’s creating something out of nothing," he said.

The hobby is also a family affair.

Colourful knitted hats made by Operation Cover Up volunteers are among the donated goods being shipped to Ukraine for children, families and the elderly living in desperate need.

Mr Butler was taught knitting by his mother Barbara Butler, who said his siblings, Jane and Susan, also knitted.

"Susan Bound, my daughter in Balclutha, has also been very involved with the initiative and helping to pack all the knitting to be shipped too," Mrs Butler said.

The knitting goes to people in Eastern Europe, including children in orphanages, families, the elderly, disabled and sick and the homeless.

Operation Cover Up Oamaru co-ordinator the Rev Maggie Smith said: ‘‘It was a wonderful effort considering the gracious and creative work of so many knitters, including Michael in Oamaru who makes incredible blankets, over the last 12 months".

She said they sorted, counted and packed 77 blankets, 174 hats, 25 scarves, 33 pairs of slippers, six pairs of colourful socks, 128 jerseys in different sizes and 29 hat/scarf/mittens sets.

"Add to that 450 pairs of pyjamas and a truck and trailer were filled ready for Mainfreight to deliver them to their next destination before packing into shipping containers on their way to Eastern Europe in the capable hands of Mission without Borders with their extensive network of contacts and on to Europe.

‘‘If you are interested to join in this worthwhile work from the warmth of your own home, ring me at (03) 434-2203, " she said.

The knitting is distributed in Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Moldova, Romania and Ukraine.