On stage are (clockwise from top left) Little Old Man Ltd, MEDaL, Lisa Preston and Loving Chains. Photos: supplied

Original live music is alive and well at The Penguin Club in Oamaru as a group of independent artists hit the stage tomorrow night.

Well-established bands MEDaL (Christchurch) and Oamaru’s own "popcorn-powered garage-punk reprobates" Loving Chains will be supported by local musicians Lisa Prestoni and Little Old Man Ltd.

Prestoni said age had not slowed them down.

"The interesting thing is that all of us are in our 60s now and have been consistently playing live original music since the 1980s .

"We are all independent artists, outside the New Zealand music biz and have released music that, although ignored here in New Zealand, is highly sought after by international collectors and on independent record labels."

The Penguin Entertainers Club posted online: "Side effects of attending this gig may include sore feet, a croaky voice, random dancing and wondering why you don’t get out more often."

Prestoni said they all came through the punk/DIY scene and all started playing in the 1980s and were still making original live music.

Hanging on in Dystopian Times, original songster and singer Prestoni (Nux Vomica, The Portage, Snort, The Lo -Liners) has been playing original music since 1984 mostly in Cuticles, the Oamaru-based band who released a record on American independent label Siltbreeze in 2023.

She has recently recorded a solo four-song EP at Sublimes Studios which will be released on vinyl later this year.

Little Old Man Ltd, aka Peter Mitchell, was a drummer in Christchurch bands from the 1980s to 2004 (Renderers, Blast Off, Dial Tones, Hiss Explosion) .

Mitchell moved to North Otago in 2019 and took up guitar, songwriting and singing.

"Not so much as three chords and the truth, as four chords and a point of view," he said.

LOM Ltd’s original songs have been recorded and there is an album on Bandcamp.

He describes his music as "Post-punk country pop shot through with a vein of southern noir, the subliminal weirdness of the South Island of Aotearoa New Zealand".

MEDaL meanwhile formed six years ago and have released two vinyl albums, gigged sporadically and largely maintained an underground presence in the bowels of Lyttelton.

Members include Dave Mulcahy (JPSE, Superette) Mark Whyte (Into The Void) and John Billows (Renderers, Dark Matter).

"A self-described experimental rock band MEDaL enjoys exploring the Space /Kraut Rock side of the universe tempered with four on the floor thrash," Prestoni said.

Loving Chains are influenced by garage rock, heavy metal, punk horror, mixed with white magic original songs written by Angel Rock (25 cents) backed by twins Sharon and Joanne Billesdon (Stepford 5, Snort, Lo-liners, The Outsiders, Negative Confessions) on bass and guitar and Stephen Toebeck (Young Achievers) on drums, she said.

Preston said the gig was all "original music and no AI".

Tomorrow’s gig at the Penguin Entertainers Club opens at 8pm.

juliana.chin@oamarumail.co.nz