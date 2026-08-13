Bangladesh savoured their first taste of test cricket in Australia in 23 years on Thursday as they skittled the world's top-ranked side for less than 200 and moved to stumps in command at 96 for one on the first day of the series-opener in Darwin.

Hasan Mahmud was the standout performer on a famous day for Bangladesh pace bowling, taking 6-55 at Marrara Oval to rout Pat Cummins's team for 198, their lowest innings total in seven tests against the South Asian side.

Barring Steve Smith, who top-scored with 71, it was a poor batting display by Australia, with under-pressure opener Jake Weatherald (23) squandering a start and all-rounder Cameron Green's 13-ball 13 set to deepen doubts about his place in the team.

"Yeah, not our best. Still plenty of cricket to be played, obviously," Smith said.

"It would have been nice to have taken a few more (wickets). So, hopefully we start well in the morning, pick up a few early ones and put a pressure on."

By contrast, Bangladesh's top order batted with impressive resilience, foiling Australia's elite attack of Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon as the pitch flattened out under a baking sun in the afternoon.

Starc made the sole breakthrough, removing Shadman Islam for 20, but opener Tanzid Hasan (32 not out) and number three Mominul Haque (35 not out) combined in a 60-run partnership to see Bangladesh safely to stumps.

Starc's dismissal of Shadman, coaxing a leading edge that Lyon caught at cover point, made him the most prolific among left-arm bowlers with 434 wickets, moving past Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath.