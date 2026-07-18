Cast members of Musical Theatre Oamaru’s 70-year anniversary show Through the Years, The Songs That Shaped Us. Photo: supplied

Taking a trip down memory lane is all part of Musical Theatre Oamaru’s (MTO) upcoming "spectacular" 70 year anniversary show.

The essence of 70 years of unforgettable performances will take centre stage next month as MTO celebrates a remarkable milestone with Through the Years: The Songs That Shaped Us.

MTO president Melissa Yockney said the special anniversary concert celebrated "the society’s rich history through some of the greatest songs ever performed on its stage, honouring the productions, performers, volunteers and audiences who [had] shaped Musical Theatre Oamaru since its beginnings in 1956".

"This production is much more than a concert.

"It is a celebration of everyone who has helped make our society what it is today," Ms Yockney said.

"Hundreds of people have been involved over the past 70 years — as performers, musicians, backstage crew, volunteers, committee members and audience members.

"This show is our way of saying thank you and celebrating the incredible community that has supported us across seven decades."

The "spectacular show" promised an evening "filled with nostalgia, laughter, outstanding music and heartfelt celebration".

The cast would feature familiar faces, "special cameo appearances" and a full 24-piece orchestra, and audiences would be treated to musical favourites spanning more than seven decades, Ms Yockney said.

"From beloved classics such as Oklahoma!, The King and I, My Fair Lady and The Sound of Music through to modern favourites including Chess, Chicago, School of Rock, That Bloody Woman and Les Miserables, the concert promises something for every generation.

"The production brings together many of the society’s current performers alongside familiar faces from years gone by, creating a heartfelt tribute to the organisation’s enduring place in the Waitaki district’s cultural life."

While there were "various iterations" of the society, it was officially formed as the Oamaru Operatic and Musical Society in 1956, Ms Yockney said.

"MTO has entertained generations of local audiences while nurturing performers and volunteers, becoming one of the region’s longest-running community arts organisations."

Through the Years: The Songs That Shaped Us is on at the Oamaru Opera from August 7 to 15.