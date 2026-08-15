A memorial service will be held next weekend at the Oamaru Opera House to celebrate the life of Waitaki District councillor Jim Hopkins.

Cr Hopkins will be remembered by his many colleagues and friends at the service, which takes place at at 10am on Saturday, August 22.

Comedian Te Radar, radio host Jamie Mackay, North Otago Rotary’s Ele Ludemann and NZ Young Farmer patron Eric Roy are among those who will make contributions.

Cr Hopkin’s former debating partners, friends and family will also be there.

“We welcome the community to attend and remember the life of Jim, who gave so much

to public life and New Zealand,” a release from the Waitaki District Council said.