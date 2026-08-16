Day of Action over Disability Support Services Bill

Dunedin protesters with disabilities took to the street on Saturday following the release of a Parliamentary report on the Disability Support Services Bill. The Bill aims to establish the first primary legislative framework for New Zealand’s Disability Support Services (DSS) by setting out core rules for system funding, clarifying decision-making principles, addressing carer employment relationships after court rulings, and improving transparency and consistency. Parliament’s Social Services and Community committee has recommended the Bill be passed, but only if several changes are made. Protesters gathered outside the Meridian Mall, in George St, to express their concerns about some elements in the proposed legislation. They were among hundreds across the country, taking similar action. Dunedin event co-ordinator Amy Taylor said it began as a conversation involving a small group of disabled people, carers and allies, but it rapidly became “a nationwide mobilisation”. She said organisers were concerned about the direction the Bill sets for disability support, including the emphasis on fiscal sustainability and litigation risk, the importance of natural supports, and what these settings could mean for disabled people’s choice, control, independent living and for already-stretched whānau and carers. “The government says the Bill is intended to improve consistency, fairness, transparency and sustainability in Disability Support Services. “Our communities are asking a different question — will the system protect disabled people’s rights, dignity, autonomy and ability to live ordinary lives in their communities?” Protest participant Chris Ford said there had been some changes made which were “slightly favourable” compared to those that were initially proposed. However, there were still plenty of concerns about the legislation. He said there had been a lack of “proper consultation” with people in the disabled community. “You cannot redesign the foundations of disability support without input from disabled people, whānau and carers.” He said there was also a “harmful narrative” that treated disabled people as “costs”, rather than valued members of society. “Disabled people are not budget problems. Support is an investment in participation, independence and citizenship.” He believed there was also a push for families to take more responsibility for the care of disabled family members. “The Bill will shift more unpaid care on to already stretched families. “Whānau relationships should be based on love and choice, not government expectations of unpaid labour.” Mr Ford said the Supreme Court had recognised full-time carers were employees, but the Bill would close the door on similar future claims before a better system for recognising and resourcing carers was in place. “Caring does not stop being work simply because the worker loves the person they support.” He was also concerned the Bill would be a backward step for people with disabilities. “We fought to move disabled people out of institutions and into our communities. “Policy must take us forward, not backwards.” The Bill will now be considered and debated further in Parliament. john.lewis@odt.co.nz