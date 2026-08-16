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Day of Action over Disability Support Services Bill

Chris Ford (front, left) and Amy Taylor (front, right) lead a day of action, in George St, airing concerns about the Disability Support Services Bill that will affect people with disabilities and their carers. Photo: Gregor Richardson
Chris Ford (front, left) and Amy Taylor (front, right) lead a day of action, in George St, airing concerns about the Disability Support Services Bill that will affect people with disabilities and their carers. Photo: Gregor Richardson
Chris Ford (front, left) and Amy Taylor (front, right) lead a day of action, in George St, airing concerns about the Disability Support Services Bill that will affect people with disabilities and their carers. Photo: Gregor Richardson
John Lewis
Sunday, August 16, 2026
News|Dunedin
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