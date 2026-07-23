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Dunedin
July 23
Research may lead to treatments for postnatal mood disorders
New research has found a hormone is responsible for making mothers’ interactions with newborns feel rewarding, rather than just necessary.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 23
Ridgeburn fast-track application temporarily withdrawn
Legal counsel for the Ridgeburn development has withdrawn its application for fast-track approval, after it was deemed “not ready for the fast-track expert panel” this week.
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
July 23
Motorists urged to consider ‘morning after’ risk
Police are urging motorists to carefully consider how long alcohol can remain in their system, after two drivers broke the legal alcohol limit “the morning after”.
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Dunedin
July 23
Historic house makes way for carpark
Since the 105-year-old Edmund Anscombe-designed home was demolished earlier this year, signs have gone up on the Stuart St site labelling it as a new carpark.
Dunedin
July 23
Show looks to fashion’s past
Anyone attending the iD Dunedin Fashion Charitable Trust’s next fundraising event will agree with Yves Saint Laurent: Fashions fade, style is eternal.
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Dunedin
July 22
Lights, camera, more film action for Otago
In an unusual situation, high-paid actors are being sidelined in favour of average Joe and Jane Bloggs for a new production to be filmed in Otago.
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Dunedin
July 22
Expo providing pathways to the future
While many were looking for advice on future careers and job opportunities, Xavier Liddell was looking at going camping.
Dunedin
July 22
Polar blast to bring snow and temperatures of -7˚C
Single-digit highs and temperatures dropping as low as -7˚C will bite, while widespread snow will fall to low levels over inland Otago and much of Southland this weekend.
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Dunedin
July 21
Pain management for endometriosis to be studied
A cohort of more than 70 Otago women with endometriosis are taking part in a new study, which will assess the benefits of an at-home pain management device to see what impact it has on their thinking, memory and focus.
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Dunedin
July 21
Knowing your limits will help you cross the finish line
As runners start ramping up their distances in preparation for the Dunedin Marathon, ACC is urging them to know their limits and to pace themselves.
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