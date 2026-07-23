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John Lewis

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DunedinJuly 23

Research may lead to treatments for postnatal mood disorders

New research has found a hormone is responsible for making mothers’ interactions with newborns feel rewarding, rather than just necessary.
Research may lead to treatments for postnatal mood disorders
Research may lead to treatments for postnatal mood disorders
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DunedinJuly 23

Ridgeburn fast-track application temporarily withdrawn

Legal counsel for the Ridgeburn development has withdrawn its application for fast-track approval, after it was deemed “not ready for the fast-track expert panel” this week.
Ridgeburn fast-track application temporarily withdrawn
Ridgeburn fast-track application temporarily withdrawn
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SouthlandJuly 23

Motorists urged to consider ‘morning after’ risk

Police are urging motorists to carefully consider how long alcohol can remain in their system, after two drivers broke the legal alcohol limit “the morning after”.
Motorists urged to consider ‘morning after’ risk
Motorists urged to consider ‘morning after’ risk
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DunedinJuly 23

Historic house makes way for carpark

Since the 105-year-old Edmund Anscombe-designed home was demolished earlier this year, signs have gone up on the Stuart St site labelling it as a new carpark.
Historic house makes way for carpark
Historic house makes way for carpark
DunedinJuly 23

Show looks to fashion’s past

Anyone attending the iD Dunedin Fashion Charitable Trust’s next fundraising event will agree with Yves Saint Laurent: Fashions fade, style is eternal.
Show looks to fashion’s past
Show looks to fashion’s past
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DunedinJuly 22

Lights, camera, more film action for Otago

In an unusual situation, high-paid actors are being sidelined in favour of average Joe and Jane Bloggs for a new production to be filmed in Otago.
Lights, camera, more film action for Otago
Lights, camera, more film action for Otago
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DunedinJuly 22

Expo providing pathways to the future

While many were looking for advice on future careers and job opportunities, Xavier Liddell was looking at going camping.
Expo providing pathways to the future
Expo providing pathways to the future
DunedinJuly 22

Polar blast to bring snow and temperatures of -7˚C

Single-digit highs and temperatures dropping as low as -7˚C will bite, while widespread snow will fall to low levels over inland Otago and much of Southland this weekend.
Polar blast to bring snow and temperatures of -7˚C
Polar blast to bring snow and temperatures of -7˚C
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DunedinJuly 21

Pain management for endometriosis to be studied

A cohort of more than 70 Otago women with endometriosis are taking part in a new study, which will assess the benefits of an at-home pain management device to see what impact it has on their thinking, memory and focus.
Pain management for endometriosis to be studied
Pain management for endometriosis to be studied
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DunedinJuly 21

Knowing your limits will help you cross the finish line

As runners start ramping up their distances in preparation for the Dunedin Marathon, ACC is urging them to know their limits and to pace themselves.
Knowing your limits will help you cross the finish line
Knowing your limits will help you cross the finish line