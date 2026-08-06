Sunblock is typically meant to be slathered all over the body.

But this Sunblock has been specially crafted to be swallowed.

It is the latest beer to be created by Emerson’s Brewery, with the help of Tūhura Otago Museum, specifically to celebrate one of Otago’s greatest tourism and astronomical events in centuries — the total solar eclipse that will sweep across Queenstown and Dunedin on July 22, 2028.

Sunblock is a bright IPA, brewed using Eclipse hops from Australia, and delivers bright mandarin orange, zesty citrus peel and subtle pine needle flavours.

Leaving an even better taste in the mouth of Tūhura Otago Museum director Ian Griffin is the fact that 50c from every litre sold will be donated to the museum’s science education and community programmes.

Tuhura Otago Museum director Dr Ian Griffin and Emerson’s Brewery taproom manager Thibault Carrene admire Emerson's Sunblock IPA, which has been made to celebrate the upcoming total solar eclipse in Dunedin and Queenstown. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The initiative came about after the museum’s head of philanthropy and development Georgia Ciaran reached out to brewery founder Richard Emerson, to explore a project aimed at celebrating the celestial event.

Mr Emerson suggested the concept, and it has since developed into a plan to craft a series of three beers, with one released each year in the lead up to the 2028 event.

Dr Griffin said the “once-in-a-lifetime” event was expected to attract astronomers and tourists from around the globe during the 2028 school holidays, and the collaboration celebrated a moment that would place Dunedin firmly on the international stage.

“It is a fitting way to celebrate the once-in-a-lifetime event.

“It has been 863 years since anyone last witnessed a total solar eclipse from Dunedin, and in 2028 people will travel from across the globe to experience it here.

“This is an incredible opportunity to showcase Dunedin, Otago and New Zealand to an international audience.”

Emerson's Sunblock IPA, made to celebrate the upcoming total solar eclipse in Dunedin and Queenstown, and support Tuhura Otago Museum's science education programmes. Photo: Craig Baxter

He said he would love to see Sunblock served on Air New Zealand flights in the lead-up to the eclipse.

“What better way to welcome visitors than with a locally brewed beer, celebrating one of New Zealand's greatest natural spectacles?

“I'm looking forward to raising a can at 4.15pm on July 22, 2028, almost exactly the moment totality reaches Dunedin.”

Emerson's Brewery sales and marketing manager Greg Menzies said the brewery was proud to create a beer celebrating such a unique occasion, while supporting the community.

“We loved the idea of creating a beer inspired by one of nature's greatest spectacles.

“Partnering with Tūhura was the perfect fit, and we're proud that every litre sold will help support the amazing work the museum does as a charitable organisation serving our community.”

Dunedin's location at the end of the eclipse path will offer an unforgettable sunset view, with the eclipsed sun sitting low above the horizon to create one of the world's most photogenic eclipse experiences.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz