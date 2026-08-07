The All Blacks have survived a fierce examination in the opening match of their South African tour, pulling clear with four late tries to win 38-21 in Cape Town.

The tourists overcame three yellow cards and a stubborn, forward-based game from the hosts to win, finally removing the errors from the game in the final 15 minutes in finishing with six tries to three.

They crossed four times in that late period, with the scores having been locked 14-14 when Stormers wing Seabelo Senatla scooted over under the crossbar

New Zealand led 14-7 at the interval through tries to forwards Samisoni Taukei'aho and Simon Parker, but there were worrying signs in the first 40 minutes.

Second-five Anton Lienert-Brown and Parker were both shown yellow cards - reducing them to 13 men for a spell - as the All Blacks struggled against the rugged Stormers, who were missing nine Springboks but whose blunt kick-based mauling game created problems.

New Zealand captain Patrick Tuipulotu told Sky Sport his side didn't respond well initially to the Stormers' approach.

"We came into this game knowing full well that the Stormers would be very physical and throw everything at us and be set piece-dominant," he said.

"That's what they did. They put a lot of pressure on us and we made a lot of mistakes tonight.

"A lot of the messaging was around trying to keep our discipline as well as trying to play, keep the ball in hand.

"They tested our discipline, played in our half and made us defend quite a bit."

Tuipulotu was relieved his side found their rhythm late in the match.

"In the end we managed to hold the ball, not give away as many penalties and try to tire them out.

"There's a lot to learn there in terms of resilience and trying to stay in the game. I think we've got to be happy with how the Stormers tested us and we'll take that as the start of our tour."

As the home side flagged, the tourists came alive with tries to outside backs Rieko Ioane, Leroy Carter and Josh Moorby, before replacement hooker Asafa Aumua crossed on the final whistle.

Ioane's try came after the veteran had been shifted from wing to centre, following an apparent shoulder injury suffered by midfielder Billy Proctor.

Carter's try came off a slick break from No.8 Peter Lakai, who was among the best All Blacks while Moorby scored from a charge down.

The Stormers' late score was a penalty try after Moorby was deemed to have committed a professional four to prevent fullback opposite Warrick Gelant from scoring.

There were international debuts off the bench for prop Siale Lauaki and first-five Josh Jacomb.

Lock Fabian Holland impressed in his first All Blacks appearance of the year, following a long-term shoulder injury.

The second match of the All Blacks' tour is against the Sharks in Durban on Wednesday morning.

The Sharks team will feature veteran former All Blacks midfield great Ma'a Nonu, with the 43-year-old having been included on the bench.