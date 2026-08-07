Locals are in shock after an axe-wielding man smashed a Cromwell shop in a daylight rampage on Friday. A police spokesman said police were called about 12.45pm to the Jollys Rd Night ‘n Day in Cromwell after reports of a person damaging windows and equipment. Officers were on scene within minutes and took the man into custody, the spokesman said. The business suffered "extensive damage", but no injuries were reported. "An axe was recovered at the scene and charges are being considered." Staff at Night ‘n Day fled out the back as the man began swinging and smashing his way through the store. The shop owner, who did not wish to be named, said he and his wife were devastated. They had taken over the store in November last year and had never experienced anything like it. Everyone inside escaped without injuries, but were visibly distressed. By mid-afternoon, the store was left with shattered windows, glass, a smashed-in bench and extensive damage inside with police tape cordoning off the area. That did not stop many locals from turning up for their usual afternoon stop and were left shocked by the incident. Lloyd Clarke picks his seven-year-old son up from school every day outside the store, making it their usual treat stop afterwards. "He’ll be so upset, he loves this place. "It’s just horrible for them. "I’ve never seen anything like it in Cromwell." Zac Gallagher, who has lived in Cromwell for seven years, stops by the shop daily on his way home and is close with the owners. "Nobody should have to put up with this, it’s devastating,” he said. “You just think that kind of thing doesn’t happen around here.”