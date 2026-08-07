Dunedin City Council contractors are working on a stretch of Kaikorai Valley Rd after residents spoke up after crash in which three people were injured. Many city residents had complained about water running across the arterial route, between Ensor St and Townleys Rd, and freezing to black ice on frosty mornings. On Thursday, one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition and two others received minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at the dangerous spot. A police spokesperson said black ice appeared to cause one of the cars to slide before hitting a fence. Several people have since commented on social media about the issue of water running across the road between Ensor St and Townleys Rd. One person said there was always water running across the road and it was “an accident waiting to happen”, particularly when temperatures dropped below zero in the city. Another person said they had sent two notices to the DCC, asking for the issue to be fixed. “It was only a year or so ago, a young guy ended up in the Kaikorai stream on that corner because of the same issue. “It’s a joke that nothing has been sorted.” OTAGO DAILY TIMES / OTAGO IMAGESA ute lies upside down in Kaikorai Stream after hitting ice on Kaikorai Valley Rd in July 2024. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery Several people said they had notified the council about the dangers caused by the water when the weather was frosty. “I’ve notified the council about this water coming out of the gutter many times, as it turns the road to a sheet of ice. “Good job, DCC.” It has been a continuing problem in the area. In July 2024, a man driving a ute slipped on the ice and skidded off Kaikorai Valley Rd. The vehicle went down a steep bank and ended up upside down in the Kaikorai Stream. A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said at the time the driver was “very lucky to escape” without serious injuries. While attending the incident, he said “multiple cars” went through the accident scene, hit the ice and nearly collided with fire appliances. A Dunedin City Council spokesman confirmed council staff were aware of “a water issue” on part of Kaikorai Valley Rd. He said it may be due to a number of factors, including a privately-owned vehicle crossing — a plate over the roadside gutter — which could redirect water on to the road. “Our contractors visited the site in May 2026 to clear debris from under the plate, but we received two more complaints about water on the road this morning [August 6].” He said council staff had spoken to the property owner, who had agreed to replace the plate with a proper formed vehicle crossing. “We will also consider whether any other minor modifications to the gutter itself can improve the water flow in the area,” the spokesman said. john.lewis@odt.co.nz