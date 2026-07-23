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Latest
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Central Otago
July 23
Keeping community warm: Another delicious delivery for Kai Connect Cromwell
Cromwell’s monthly Kai Connect event brought locals together again this week, dishing up chicken laksa and rockstar potatoes alongside hearty community connection.
SUBSCRIBER
Central Otago
July 23
Frock up for good: The Finery’s Charity Gala set to shine next month
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SUBSCRIBER
Central Otago
July 23
“A roaring success”: Art show celebrates new talent and raises funds for farmers
The Ida Valley Winter Art Show has wrapped up another successful year, drawing crowds, celebrating emerging talent, and helping raising funds for the region’s young farmers.
Central Otago
July 23
Passing the torch: Linger & Die event hands over to local family
Central Otago couple Haley and Johnny van Leeuwen have taken over ownership of the Linger & Die mountain bike event, purchasing the race from long time founder Phil Oliver, who has run the event for over two decades.
SUBSCRIBER
Central Otago
July 23
Teacher and student duo shine on world stage
Cromwell and Queenstown martial arts instructor Kman McEvoy (61) proves he practises what he preaches as he returns home from the 2026 World Taekwon-Do Championships in Gimcheon, South Korea, with a gold meal in Sparring and a Silver in Patterns.
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Central Otago
July 19
Te Puna Mahara welcomes first visitors
A day that "exceeded expectations in every way" — that's how the opening of Cromwell's new $45.8 million memorial events centre, Te Puna Mahara, went according to Central Otago District Council's community experience group manager David Scoones, during the hall's official opening on Saturday.