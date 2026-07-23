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Central OtagoJuly 23

Keeping community warm: Another delicious delivery for Kai Connect Cromwell

Cromwell’s monthly Kai Connect event brought locals together again this week, dishing up chicken laksa and rockstar potatoes alongside hearty community connection.
Keeping community warm: Another delicious delivery for Kai Connect Cromwell
Keeping community warm: Another delicious delivery for Kai Connect Cromwell
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Central OtagoJuly 23

Frock up for good: The Finery’s Charity Gala set to shine next month

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Frock up for good: The Finery’s Charity Gala set to shine next month
Frock up for good: The Finery’s Charity Gala set to shine next month
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Central OtagoJuly 23

“A roaring success”: Art show celebrates new talent and raises funds for farmers

The Ida Valley Winter Art Show has wrapped up another successful year, drawing crowds, celebrating emerging talent, and helping raising funds for the region’s young farmers.
“A roaring success”: Art show celebrates new talent and raises funds for farmers
“A roaring success”: Art show celebrates new talent and raises funds for farmers
Central OtagoJuly 23

Passing the torch: Linger & Die event hands over to local family

Central Otago couple Haley and Johnny van Leeuwen have taken over ownership of the Linger & Die mountain bike event, purchasing the race from long time founder Phil Oliver, who has run the event for over two decades.
Passing the torch: Linger & Die event hands over to local family
Passing the torch: Linger & Die event hands over to local family
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Central OtagoJuly 23

Teacher and student duo shine on world stage

Cromwell and Queenstown martial arts instructor Kman McEvoy (61) proves he practises what he preaches as he returns home from the 2026 World Taekwon-Do Championships in Gimcheon, South Korea, with a gold meal in Sparring and a Silver in Patterns.
Teacher and student duo shine on world stage
Teacher and student duo shine on world stage
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Central OtagoJuly 19

Te Puna Mahara welcomes first visitors

A day that "exceeded expectations in every way" — that's how the opening of Cromwell's new $45.8 million memorial events centre, Te Puna Mahara, went according to Central Otago District Council's community experience group manager David Scoones, during the hall's official opening on Saturday.
Te Puna Mahara welcomes first visitors
Te Puna Mahara welcomes first visitors