SuppliedCelebrating their certificates after winning three distinctions are Clyde Theatre Group members (from left) Shoi Nagase, Kelsey Connell, Elsie Jack, Regan Dodd, (director) Joy Ramsay, Frans Theewis and Rachel O’Connell at the Theatre New Zealand competition in Dunedin last month. Photo: Supplied A short play written and produced by Clyde theatre director Joy Ramsay has earned distinctions across three categories at the Theatre New Zealand competition in Dunedin. The wins have secured the group a place at the upcoming Christchurch competitions in September. The play, Dominoes, explores the interconnectedness of six people and how their individual life choices ripple out to affect one another. It was a concept the play’s director, Ms Ramsay, said had been developing in her mind for years, with this year’s Theatrefest competition finally giving her the motivation to finish it. She was delighted with the production’s success, and it reflected the dedication and passion of the cast and crew involved, Ms Ramsay said. The competition, held at Trinity Catholic College in Dunedin at the end of last month, saw the play score distinctions in ensemble work, drama play and direction. Reflecting on the competition itself, she said it was a memorable day getting there. A heavy frost the morning of the show meant the drive to Dunedin from Clyde was a slow and careful one. Once they had arrived safely, the team was taken through a health and safety and tech run at the venue. The change of environment each time was a valuable part of the performance elements, Ms Ramsay said. “Its great experience to have to adapt your play to a variety of venues. This encourages the cast to be adaptable.” Theatre had been part of Ms Ramsay’s life since high school. Her involvement had spanned numerous roles with the Alexandra Musical Society (AMS), her work on stage, with crew and the committee earning her a life membership in 2022. Her main focus these days was with the Clyde Theatre Group, where she acted, directed and chaired the committee, she said. She and a fellow actor previously found national success in 2016, winning best adult production, best NZ written play and best female actor at the national final, which she said was “very affirming for a small group in Central Otago”. SuppliedThe cast and crew Frans Theewis, Rachel O’Connell, Elsie Jack, Shoi Nagase, Regan Dodd and Kelsey Connell backstage ahead of their performance in Dunedin. Photo: Supplied With Christchurch now on the horizon, she was “delighted and excited to take the play to the next level in yet another unknown venue”, Ms Ramsay said. Logistics will be tight with three of the cast members also involved in AMS’ upcoming production of Footloose, which means the entire production team will need to be back in Alexandra by noon to make it for the next performance rehearsal. The group will travel to Christchurch for the competition on the weekend of September 12-13.