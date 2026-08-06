More than 150 secondary school students from across the Central Lakes region descended on Otago Polytechnic’s Cromwell campus on Friday morning, trading classrooms for workshops during the annual Camp Inspire open day. The event on July 31 brought together students from five regional secondary schools, giving them a hands-on taste of the trade and vocational programmes offered at the Bannockburn Rd campus. Split into groups, students rotated every 15 minutes through a line-up of practical activities including automotive engineering, beauty therapy, hospitality, building and construction and horticulture. The range of activities meant students could experience a range of skills taught from plant identification and knowledge, to racing to change tyres on a Subaru Legacy, and practising hand massage techniques in the beauty therapy session. [Missing Credit]Secondary school students (from left) J'dyl, 19, Angus, 15, and Gunner, 15, test out their plant identification skills at the Horticulture table during the Camp Inspire open day. Photo: Supplied Team leader for the Otago Secondary Tertiary College programme, Nicola Hansen, said the open day gave young visitors valuable first-hand insight into study options well before making any career decisions. “From Otago Polytechnic’s perspective, Camp Inspire provides an important opportunity to engage with prospective students, better understand their career aspirations and identify emerging pathway interests,” she said. The trade academy model is aimed at giving year 11-13 students exposure to vocational and tertiary pathways while still at school. With over 200 secondary students attending the Cromwell campus each week for trade-based learning through OSTC, Ms Hansen said the numbers reflect a strong demand and growing need for vocational education in the region, for both students and the wider Central Otago community. [Missing Credit]Secondary school students (from left) Ava, 15, Charli, 15, and Milla, 15, get ready to race against the clock to change the tyres on a Subaru Legacy during the Automotive workshop at the Camp Inspire open day. Photo: Supplied She has welcomed this year’s Budget announcement of increased government funding for trade academies, including additional funded places over the next three years. “This investment recognises the important role vocational pathways play in developing a skilled workforce and aligns with the increasing demand for trade-based learning opportunities.”