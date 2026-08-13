Dunstan High School is bringing the classic musical Annie to the Alexandra Memorial Theatre this month. A huge cast and production team are behind the school’s version of the beloved story that first hit the stage in 1977. Director and the head of drama department Nick Meissel said audiences could expect plenty of fun and laughs, as well as “really heart-warming moments” throughout the show, particularly scenes between the show’s two main characters, young orphan Annie and business mogul Oliver Warbucks. With nine years of directing experience at Dunstan High, Mr Meissel said every year was as fun and exciting as the last, and this production was no different. Following in the collective efforts of previous years, this year’s show brings the story to life with a cast spanning both primary and high school students from across the district. Taking on the title character of Annie is 12-year-old Zoe Lietze, who has been performing on stage her whole life. She said it was Annie’s entire story that made her such a fun, interesting character to play. “I love playing Annie. I just know this is such a rare, amazing opportunity to be a part of this with everyone.” (c) Allied MediaThe cast performing one of the show's most popular ballads during a recent rehearsal session. Photo: Carys Trotter She said she was super excited, a little nervous, but that was all part of the fun too. Her favourite number was “Together At Last”, which she performs alongside Mr Warbucks. Dunstan High student Todd Abercrombie, 15, who plays Annie’s adoptive father, Mr Warbucks, said the song was his favourite too. “All my scenes are fun. I like the fact that my character is really rich too. That’s definitely made it more fun.” His commitment to his character and the show had even gone as far as shaving his head to resemble Mr Warbucks as authentically as he can. He did not mind one bit, Todd said. “I’ve done it before, and this time it’s for a really great reason. I’m just excited for everyone to see what we’re doing.” Younger cast members too will be bringing plenty of laughs to the stage. Mr Meissel said Sandy the dog was captured perfectly by a nine-year-old student, while a ten-year-old was expected to have the audience in “fits of laughter” with his impression of a grumpy old man. (c) Allied MediaThe cast of "Annie" busy rehearsing for their upcoming production in August. Photo: Carys Trotter The show is a major community effort, with students, teaching staff, volunteers and sponsors pitching in to bring it all together. Breen Construction, which runs an apprenticeship programme at the school, offered to help with stage and set construction, giving apprentices hands-on experience while supporting the production. Students had also taken on sound and technical roles behind the scenes too. “The whole experience is a real pile of learning,” Mr Meissel said. This year’s show had been a team effort from start to finish. Another aspect of Dunstan High’s performances each year was the range of age groups involved, he said. Particularly for younger cast members, it was a chance to experience a taste of high school before they got there, and for many, it helped provide an early glimpse into future subject and career pathways. (c) Allied MediaCast members rehearse ahead of Dunstan High School's production of "Annie", on stage August 19-21 at the Alexandra Memorial Theatre. Photo: Carys Trotter Choreographer Phoebe Gee, a trained dancer who also happens to be one of Dunstan High’s science technicians, will have her choreography debut at this year’s show. She said for her it had been wonderful working with the students and seeing a different side of them emerge throughout the theatre process. For year 11 student, 15-year-old Boston Irving-Dowling who plays Rooster, Annie’s “father” figure who appears throughout the show, one of the best parts of the production is simply being able to be in the show with your friends. Boston, alongside others in the cast, is also set to feature in Alexandra Musical Society’s upcoming musical Footloose, which hits the stage a month later, highlighting the demand and popularity for the arts in Central Otago. (c) Allied MediaRunning through a scene from Act 2 at Dunstan High, the "Annie" cast and crew are gearing up to hit the stage later this month. Photo: Carys Trotter For Mr Meissel, he said what stood out the most was the team itself. “We’ve got good kids, really good kids, who are just working together and looking out for one another. “As a director, that’s one of the best things to see when putting this altogether.” Annie runs from August 19 to 21 at the Alexandra Memorial Theatre, with tickets available via iticket.co.nz or at the door.