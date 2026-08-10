A new child and youth mental health and addiction service for Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes districts will make it easier for young people and their families to find the right support faster, the minister for mental health says. The service, Hono ki te Ora, was designed as a single point of connection, Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey said. "When someone reaches out for help, they shouldn't have to navigate multiple services or tell their story over and over again. "This service takes a 'no wrong door' approach, ensuring people have a clear place to go.” Rather than replacing what was already there, the service was designed to sit alongside existing health, education, social and community providers. Feedback from young people indicated they found the system too “fragmented” and hard to navigate, Mr Doocey said. Many struggled with knowing where to turn, which was a major cause for one in three unmet mental health needs in children. Adventure Development clinical services leader Scott Blair said the new service helped “provide the right door to the right support” and that the model was built “supported navigation” for young people and families. Anyone aged 5 to 24 in the region could access the service, either through self-referral or via referrals from schools, GPs and community organisations. Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes districts were chosen in part because of the area’s fast population growth and expanding number of young families. Mr Blair said population growth had greatly outstripped services and support in the region. This new funding showed a commitment from the government to close that gap, he said. The region’s isolation was also a factor, Mr Doocey said. “More than 70% of New Zealanders who live over two hours from a major base hospital live in this region, making strong local services and better co-ordination of support especially important." Running weekdays from 9am to 5pm, the service had been taking referrals since May, during which time it had built up its team and strengthened ties across the community. Eight referrals had come through in the service’s first three months, with support provided to every young person referred. “Thirty-five children and young people are currently being actively supported, while others have been successfully connected with the services best placed to meet their needs, including specialist services.” Mr Doocey said early results demonstrated the value of giving families a clear and dedicated point of contact. “I look forward to seeing the real results that will be delivered in the region as a result.”