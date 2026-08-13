A Canterbury school is looking to the skies as it gets set to switch from diesel to solar power.

Oxford Area School is one of six North Canterbury schools set to benefit from the Government’s $30m solar on schools programme.

In all, 500 schools were listed in the programme announced by Education Minister Erica Stanford and Energy Minister Simeon Brown on Monday, August 10.

Oxford Area School board of trustees chairperson Aaron Campbell said he was unaware of the announcement, when contacted by Local Democracy Reporting.

‘‘That’s fantastic news. It’s something we have been looking into.

‘‘I’m stoked. We get a lot of light from the sun all year round and being part of the dark sky initiative, and having the mountains on our doorstep, we have a focus on being as green as possible.’’

Mr Campbell said the board had been looking into installing solar panels on its newest building, Takurua, which was opened at the beginning of 2024.

‘‘We still run on diesel, so it would be great to get off diesel.’’

The school has its own observatory and was instrumental in the nearby Oxford Conservation Reserve gaining international dark sky park status in January 2024.

The observatory celebrated 20 years earlier this year.

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey said he was thrilled Oxford Area School had been included in the programme.

‘‘This is great news. By generating more clean, renewable energy on school rooftops, we can cut schools’ electricity use from the grid, reduce emissions, and lower their power bills at the same time.

‘‘Not only that, but students will be learning about renewable energy in a real-world example at their own schools.’’

Other North Canterbury schools listed in the programme included Amuri Area School, Cheviot Area School, Waikari School, Kaikōura High School and Hāpuku School.

Amuri Area School principal Matt Barlow said the school was ‘‘very excited’’ when it heard the news.

‘‘We have been talking about it with the Ministry (of Education) as part of our redevelopment.

‘‘They will come and do our assessment later in the year.’’

The Government announced solar panels will be installed in the 500 schools over three years.

Ms Stanford said the programme makes use of existing buildings, reduces the environmental footprint and will help schools save money.

‘‘Large schools are expected to save around $8000 a year on average on electricity, freeing up money that can be spent on teaching and learning.

‘‘This is a smart, practical investment in both our schools and New Zealand’s future.”