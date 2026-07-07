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David Hill
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Latest
North Canterbury
July 7
Wild weather woes continue for Kaikōura
Heavy rainfall has led to washed-out bridges, evacuations and power cuts around Kaikōura, where a state of emergency is in place as heavy rain continues to lash the area.
Canterbury
June 30
Hurunui councillors look to protect 'rural voice'
The choice between a North Canterbury or a rural Canterbury unitary council has left the Hurunui District Council undecided.
Canterbury
June 18
Canterbury library offers battery disposal service
A new drop off centre in Kaiapoi aims to encourage residents to dispose of their old batteries safely.
Canterbury
June 16
Board members appointed to new water services entity
The latest board members appointed to North Canterbury's new water services entity will bring "depth and capability" to the role, the chairperson says.
Canterbury
June 16
District council confirms rates rise
Two North Canterbury councils will have rate rises of about 5%, if you include the cost of water services.
Canterbury
June 15
Welcome to Waimakariri
There is no place like home, says Padi Nistala who has lived in the Waimakariri district for more than a decade.
Canterbury
June 2
Whitebaiters banned from camping at Canterbury beach
Whitebaiters will be banned from camping at a beach near Kaiapoi after threatening behaviour was reported to police last year.
Christchurch
June 2
ECan cuts back average rates rise to 2.4%
Environment Canterbury hopes to "ease the burden" on ratepayers by reducing its average rates rise to 2.4%.
Canterbury
May 27
High petrol costs could fuel rates rise in Waimakariri
Rising fuel prices are starting to bite as the Waimakariri District Council finalises its annual plan.
News
May 26
Hanmer Springs dumps flyride plan after cost blowout
A proposed Hanmer Springs flyride has been scrapped by the Hurunui District Council after its estimated cost more than doubled.
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