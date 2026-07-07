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David Hill
david.hill@ncnews.co.nz

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North CanterburyJuly 7

Wild weather woes continue for Kaikōura

Heavy rainfall has led to washed-out bridges, evacuations and power cuts around Kaikōura, where a state of emergency is in place as heavy rain continues to lash the area.
Wild weather woes continue for Kaikōura
Wild weather woes continue for Kaikōura
CanterburyJune 30

Hurunui councillors look to protect 'rural voice'

The choice between a North Canterbury or a rural Canterbury unitary council has left the Hurunui District Council undecided.
Hurunui councillors look to protect 'rural voice'
Hurunui councillors look to protect 'rural voice'
CanterburyJune 18

Canterbury library offers battery disposal service

A new drop off centre in Kaiapoi aims to encourage residents to dispose of their old batteries safely.
Canterbury library offers battery disposal service
Canterbury library offers battery disposal service
CanterburyJune 16

Board members appointed to new water services entity

The latest board members appointed to North Canterbury's new water services entity will bring "depth and capability" to the role, the chairperson says.
Board members appointed to new water services entity
Board members appointed to new water services entity
CanterburyJune 16

District council confirms rates rise

Two North Canterbury councils will have rate rises of about 5%, if you include the cost of water services.
District council confirms rates rise
District council confirms rates rise
CanterburyJune 15

Welcome to Waimakariri

There is no place like home, says Padi Nistala who has lived in the Waimakariri district for more than a decade.
Welcome to Waimakariri
Welcome to Waimakariri
CanterburyJune 2

Whitebaiters banned from camping at Canterbury beach

Whitebaiters will be banned from camping at a beach near Kaiapoi after threatening behaviour was reported to police last year.
Whitebaiters banned from camping at Canterbury beach
Whitebaiters banned from camping at Canterbury beach
ChristchurchJune 2

ECan cuts back average rates rise to 2.4%

Environment Canterbury hopes to "ease the burden" on ratepayers by reducing its average rates rise to 2.4%.
ECan cuts back average rates rise to 2.4%
ECan cuts back average rates rise to 2.4%
CanterburyMay 27

High petrol costs could fuel rates rise in Waimakariri

Rising fuel prices are starting to bite as the Waimakariri District Council finalises its annual plan.
High petrol costs could fuel rates rise in Waimakariri
High petrol costs could fuel rates rise in Waimakariri
NewsMay 26

Hanmer Springs dumps flyride plan after cost blowout

A proposed Hanmer Springs flyride has been scrapped by the Hurunui District Council after its estimated cost more than doubled.
Hanmer Springs dumps flyride plan after cost blowout
Hanmer Springs dumps flyride plan after cost blowout