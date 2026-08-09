The Kaikōura community is being called on to help transform a former pine forest by joining a native planting day.

The Friends of Pōhowera has been formed and a working bee has been organised next Friday, August 14, from 10am to 11.30am in the coastal strip along State Highway 1, opposite Ocean Ridge.

The creation of the volunteer group follows the Kaikōura District Council adopting a master plan to manage the former South Bay Forest Reserve, which covers a 3km stretch from South Bay to the Kowhai River.

The reserve has been renamed Pōhowera Park, after the banded dotterel or pōhowera seabirds which nest in the area.

A popular recreation area for cyclists and walkers, the 12.6ha site had been planted in radiata pines which were harvested last year.

The council has been working with Environment Canterbury (ECan) staff, Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura and volunteers to identify locally-sourced, native plant species for the site.

The master plan included a five-to-10-year planting programme to replant 10ha of coastal bush, and opportunities for new tracks, frisbie golf and an enclosed dog park area.

Opportunities for natural heritage and art were also considered.

Mulching . . . A section of the bike trail in Pōhowera Park, where the sides have been cleared and mulched ready for planting. Photo: Kaikōura District Council

Council works manager Mike Russell said the council is ‘‘doing it piece by piece’’.

‘‘A lot of people use the area, so we want to make it accessible and create some interesting areas.

‘‘Nothing is set in concrete. We will work away at it as finances are available and ideas come forward.

‘‘This is very much a community-led project.’’

Mr Russell said the council was keen to hear from any community groups who would like to take the lead in planting sections of the site.

The park is part of a reserve covering 70ha, including an area of 16.7ha, which is a mix of council and Crown land, the Kowhai River land (25.5ha administered by ECan) and the beach area.

■ Anyone who wants to join the working bee on Friday, August 14, can contact Colette on 021-1132884 or Mike on 027-2888677.

Volunteers can meet at the Pōhowera Park car park, turn opposite the South Bay Golf Course. Please bring sturdy boots, gardening gloves and tools.

Morning tea will be provided.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.