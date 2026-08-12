A bus service could soon be operating between Amberley and Christchurch.

Pegasus Bay Coachlines is negotiating with Environment Canterbury (ECan) to run the privately funded bus service.

The company’s chief executive Charlotte Cassidy had met with Hurunui Mayor Marie Black and hoped to have the service up and running soon.

‘‘I have some more buses coming down this week and I’m just waiting for ECan to come back to me to confirm I can use the bus stops.

‘‘I used to drive Metro buses, which gives me an edge because they want to know that you know their systems.’’

Mrs Black said a regular bus service between Christchurch and Amberley ‘‘is a long-held dream’’.

‘‘It sounds like the business plan has been well considered and will meet the needs or demand for members of the Hurunui community.’’

For now there is no public transport available in the Hurunui district, aside from local community vehicle trusts.

There have been several submissions to ECan in recent years for bus services to be extended to Amberley.

Initial conversations with ECan staff have suggested the bus service run from Amberley to Kaiapoi, where passengers can connect with ECan’s Metro service into the city.

Ms Cassidy is hoping to be able to run the buses into the Christchurch central city, if she gets the go-ahead.

ECan Metro spokesperson Thomas McNaughton said council staff are working with Pegasus Bay Coachlines on the details of its proposed service.

New operators needed to obtain Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency operator approvals and registrations, identify a suitable route, stopping locations and layover arrangements, and obtain permissions to use council public transport infrastructure, he said.

Mr McNaughton said it was unlikely a commercial operator would be able to use the Christchurch Bus Interchange, but there were other roadside bus stops which might be available.

There would be no cost to ratepayers, as the proposed service is planned, funded, and operated by Pegasus Bay Coachlines.

Future NZTA funding would be subject to the service being included in the Canterbury Regional Land Transport Plan and meeting the agency’s criteria.

To find out more about the proposed Amberley bus service, go to pegasuscoachbookings.net.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.