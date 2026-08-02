A Waikuku Beach resident is ‘‘pretty rapt’’ private post boxes will remain at the village’s general store.

Joe Kennedy said he was pleased New Zealand Post had listened to residents and decided to extend postal services at the Waikuku Beach General Store for the “foreseeable future”.

‘‘I’m pretty rapt. It’s a great outcome for the community.

‘‘I’m thankful for the decision. They (NZ Post) obviously re-thought their decision and that’s great.’’

Mr Kennedy launched a petition earlier this year after NZ Post announced plans in March to end postal services at Waikuku Beach, Pegasus and Woodend.

The closure would have left affected residents needing to travel 6km down the road to Ravenswood to collect their mail from a new postal agency.

He approached Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey, who presented the petition to NZ Post government relations advisor Matthew Kenning in April.

Mr Doocey offered ‘‘a huge congratulations’’ to Mr Kennedy for organising the petition.

‘‘Hundreds of local residents signed Joe’s petition as they don’t have the option of having mail delivered to their residential letterboxes and this is proof that community efforts like Joe’s really are well worthwhile.’’

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon and councillor Shona Powell have been advocating on behalf of residents and welcomed the decision.

‘‘I lived in Waikuku for two years, so I just know how important those boxes are to small rural communities,’’ Mr Gordon said.

‘‘If you take those services away then that can have a big impact on rural communities.’’

Cr Powell said she will continue to advocate for receiver post boxes to be placed in Waikuku Beach, Pegasus and Woodend so residents can post mail.

NZ Post general manager consumer Sarah Sandoval said the agency was continue to explore more permanent options.

‘‘We're pleased to confirm private box services at Waikuku Beach will continue for the foreseeable future, while we work through a longer-term solution.

‘‘There’s nothing customers need to do at this time, and we will be in touch with them directly if future changes are proposed.’’

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.