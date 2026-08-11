It is the end of an era for an old Canterbury sawmill — but not for the land it once stood on.

The Beach Rd mill in Kaikōura, built in 1950s, has now been demolished and is ready for shingle from the Kowhai River to be carted in to level the site.

Kaikōura-based contractor Richard Watherston, who is project managing the work, said consents had been obtained from the Kaikōura District Council.

He has also met with Environment Canterbury (ECan) to discuss extracting 25,200 cubic metres of shingle from the Kowhai River.

Millions of cubic metres of gravel was washed down the Kowhai River and other waterways in the district during the July 7 flood event, raising the riverbed by five to seven metres in places.

The raised riverbed levels mean the town is exposed to even greater risk from a future flood.

Now removing that shingle has a double purpose.

ECan flood protection recovery manager Shaun McCracken said last month council staff were keen to work with local contractors needing gravel to get it extracted quickly.

The BL Smith Sawmill was established in the 1950s and was later sold to Prime Pine, run by Sam Baker, in 2003.

An archaeological report has been completed on the 900 square metre site with Heritage New Zealand and Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura, Mr Watherston said.

The buildings were due to be pulled down last week, ready to infill the site with shingle, while the bank on the eastern side, next to the railway line, will also be lowered by a metre to bring the site level with the road.

Mr Watherston is working with engineer James Hopkins, who will conduct compaction tests as it is infilled to ensure the safety of the site.

‘‘When it’s levelled and compacted it will be put up for sale as a commercial industrial site.

‘‘There’s a lot of potential for growth and the town is moving forward.’’

Mr Watherston also planned to apply to ECan to extract shingle from the Kowhai River for work he is contracted to do in the Ocean Ridge development.

He and his son Ben are also developing the new Kaikōura light industrial, commercial business park on the corner of Kaikōura Inland Road and State Highway 1.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.