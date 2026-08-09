A North Canterbury council is gearing up to do a more than $100,000 representation review despite an uncertain future.

The Waimakariri District Council is required to review representation arrangements in 2027, even though it may not exist for the 2028 and 2031 local government elections.

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) has called on the Government to remove the requirement to conduct representation reviews, which cost in excess of $100,000.

‘‘Councils need certainty now so they can avoid wasting ratepayer money,’’ LGNZ president Rehette Stoltz said.

The Local Elections Act 2001 requires councils to conduct representation reviews every six years.

Councils are also required to present proposals for local government reorganisation by August 9 under the Government’s Head Start policy, or the Government may step in.

A Waimakariri District Council spokesperson said Census data which staff have been waiting for is due to be released around mid-October.

‘‘District wide consultation as part of a representation review remains in the annual plan for 2027.

‘‘By the time November rolls around we will have a better idea of whether Head Start will mean any changes to this process."

A staff report will be presented to a council meeting later this year.

The Waimakariri council’s preferred option is to form a North Canterbury unitary council, while a Greater Christchurch unitary council with Christchurch and Selwyn has also been proposed.

The Hurunui District Council is due to meet this week to decide whether to prepare a draft proposal with Waimakariri, while the Kaikōura District Council is preparing a draft proposal with the Marlborough District Council.

A unitary council incorporates regional council functions, such as river management, environmental regulations, civil defence, public transport and pest management.

Ms Stoltz said the issue has been raised with Ministers ‘‘multiple times’’.

‘‘When local government is going through a period of significant change, we need to make sure ratepayer money is being spent wisely. The Government has a huge role to play in supporting this.

‘‘Late 2026 or early 2027 is too late for these decisions. Many councils face statutory deadlines for representation reviews in the coming months.’’

A Ministry for Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport (MCERT) spokesperson said 44 councils, including four regional councils, were due to complete representation reviews next year.

‘‘We understand the Local Government Commission has already started its usual engagement with the sector and with councils required to review, to support their understanding of the process,’’ the MCERT spokesperson said.

‘‘Cabinet does not intend for regional councillors to be elected in 2028.’’

The Government plans to give an indication on which proposals will enter the Head Start pathway and progress to a six-month detailed design phase in September.

Legislative changes will be considered after November’s general election.

‘‘In the meantime, councils’ work on statutory obligations such as representation reviews will be valuable planning for future governance arrangements,’’ the MCERT spokesperson said.

The Hurunui and Kaikōura district councils and Environment Canterbury held representation reviews in 2024.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.