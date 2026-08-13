Predator Free Cromwell is calling on locals to help trap rats before spring arrives. Acting now could make a major difference for native birds heading into nesting season, the groups says. As temperatures started to rise, rats began to breed rapidly just as native birds started preparing their nests too, it said in a statement. “Every rat removed now means fewer hungry predators searching for eggs and chicks in spring,” the group said. Predator Free Cromwell co-ordinator Mary Hinsen said rats were “the second most commonly trapped predator in the Cromwell area”, with frequent sightings of the animals raiding bird nests and eating eggs. That was the reasoning behind the group’s winter “eRATication” campaign, which Ms Hinsen encouraged all Central Otago residents to get behind. Rats posed a serious risk to native wildlife, eating not only birds and their eggs, but lizards and invertebrates, as well as large amounts of native seed, which limited growth of native plants, she said. Ship rats, New Zealand’s most common rat species, ate about 10% of their body weight daily, competing with other wildlife for food sources. Highly prolific breeders, females could reach sexual maturity at just 5 weeks old, and would typically produce 3 to 6 litters annually, with 9 to 14 young per litter. They also bred 20 to 30 times faster than native birds, and without intervention, the population has the capacity to increase by 2% daily. Getting involved was simpler than people might expect, Ms Hinsen said. The community trap library offered T-Rex rat traps in purpose-built safety boxes, as well as Goodnature automatic traps, which run for months with minimal upkeep. She suggested teaming up with a neighbour to set up a trap-line across several properties, as trap-lines have a much bigger impact. For those less keen on trapping, Predator Free Cromwell also ran Tracker Tuesdays, where participants placed a tracking tunnel in their garden and reported back on footprints found. “The information helps us identify where rats are active so we can target the right traps in the right places,” she said. “It’s a great activity for families and anyone interested in local wildlife.” “Every rat trapped — or tracked — helps give the pūteketeke and other native birds a better chance this spring. Small actions across many backyards really do make a difference,” Ms Hinsen said. Predator Free Cromwell can be contacted through the website at cdctrust.nz or find them on Facebook.