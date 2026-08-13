MenzshedMembers and supporters gathered inside the new Cromwell Menzshed building last week to mark its official opening. Photo: Menzshed The Cromwell MenzShed has officially opened its new purpose-built home, marking the end of an eight-year journey to give the town’s shedders a permanent base. “It gives me great pleasure to welcome everyone today to the official opening of our new Cromwell MenzShed,” Neville Hucklebridge, chairman of the Cromwell MenzShed Charitable Trust, said as he addressed the crowd at the new shed’s opening last Thursday. Mr Hucklebridge said it had been “great to see so many supporters here today to celebrate this really special milestone”, with the hopes for a new shed in Cromwell eight years in the making. Rusell Fowler, the secretary of Cromwell MenzShed and another of the project’s key drivers, said the idea began with the two men deciding there was a real need and demand for the refurbished space. “We both just wanted to start the shed after seeing what it could give to everyone. “We knew it was a project that would genuinely benefit the entire community,” he said. Since then, the Cromwell MenzShed has been involved in countless community projects, recently including signage for the cycle trails around the district and at Lake Dunstan, as well as seating for Cromwell College. Mr Fowler said the level of community backing behind the new building had been above and beyond. “The community support was exceptional,” he said. The combined fundraising effort brought in over $200,000, through a mix of grants, suppliers, volunteers, anonymous donors, mentors, as well as countless years of time and effort by everyone involved. Among those thanked included the MacTodd Community Charitable Trust, the Central Lakes Trust and the Central Otago District Council along with contractors Breen/Specialised Structures, and project contact Dean Booth. Mr Hucklebridge also extended a heartfelt thanks to Helen, his volunteer secretary, who was recovering from surgery and unable to make the opening. He “could not have managed without her help”, he said. “Whether it be typing agendas or replying to emails for me, plus all the other Menzshed related tasks that I have asked her to do.” Before landing the new location, the group were based out of the Cromwell Racecourse for the past five years. “We essentially had to build a shed to get a shed,” Mr Fowler said. Being involved with the Menzshed for over 15 years, he said the shed’s appeal went well beyond the practical work carried out there. “It’s a place for men to talk about health, wellbeing and connect. “They’ll work on community or personal projects, or just enjoy the time with everyone.” “As we said, this project really does benefit everyone,” he said. “There’s so many people that just want to contribute to the community like nothing else.” The new building includes outdoor space, welding facilities and a significant increase in onsite machinery to meet the shed’s needs and assist with serving the community. The shed has also been designed to cater to many aspects of community needs. Being largely self-sufficient, it now has the capacity to serve as a potential relief centre in the event of a natural disaster or other emergency. The shed was open three days a week — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and was always looking for new members, Mr Fowler said. MenzshedCentral Otago Mayor Tamah Alley unveils the honours board in the new shed recognising many of the significant contributors the Cromwell Menzshed construction. Photo: Menzshed The official opening was also attended by mayor Tamah Alley, who unveiled an honours board during the opening, recognising many significant contributors to the construction. Mr Hucklebridge said the milestone was one that highlighted the very community this project was about. “To all our members, both old and new, I hope that the Cromwell Menzshed will become a special part of your lives — a place where you can enjoy working together with friends and at the same time making worthwhile contributions to our wider community.”