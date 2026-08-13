“Together, we’re building it, stone by stone.”

That was how Abbeyfield Alexandra chairperson Carole Gillions said the progress toward building an affordable shared living facility for seniors in the town is going.

The project was now approaching key milestones on land, design and fundraising fronts, Ms Gillions said.

Abbeyfield Alexandra Incorporated was officially established as a society in December 2024, gaining charities status the same month.

This came as a result of more than 18 months of work to ensure the concept was feasible for the community, alongside securing affiliation with the national body, Abbeyfield New Zealand.

Ms Gillions said the local group was focused on three main areas: securing a property, progressing design work, and fundraising.

“We are at the final stages of signing a S&P [Sale and Purchase] agreement which will mean that we will have a location firmed up and will allow the concept design work for a 14-unit facility to be completed,” she said.

With land secured — including a portion donated by the Central Otago District Council last year, the group can now move on to its next phase.

Design work would ramp up and the budget would be finalised, with applications set to go out to major local and national funders, she said.

Ms Gillions said this stage would also give the community something tangible to rally behind.

“Along with this we will have something concrete that the public can see and identify further with.”

Community support had been crucial to the project’s development.

“This initiative, to build an affordable shared living opportunity in Alexandra, is about community supporting community.

Abbeyfield was a not-for-profit society and when up and running would continue to work in this sector to ensure there was an option in our community where people could live independently, together without the barrier of a high equity buy-in, Ms Gillions said.

Community support had been “wonderful” she said, with local businesses backing events through donations and sponsorship, while community members continued to attend, support and run events.

A range of fundraising events have been held over the past year, including fashion shows, a curling competition and a dinner and dance.

Most recently, the Alexandra Pottery Club ran a “Soup and Bowl” event, handcrafting 100 bowls and cups for the occasion.

Community members bought a voucher to select a bowl, with soup and bread included, giving people “a lovely lunchtime where they connected with other people in the community”.

All funds raised were for Abbeyfield.

Ms Gillions said the partnership came together easily after Business South’s CEO approached the group about hosting a charity tournament in support of Abbeyfield Alexandra.

“It was easy to say yes to this,” she said, with the two organisations now collaborating to ring the event together for its tee-off next month.

A number of sponsorship packages are available, with HPA Group confirmed as principal sponsor.

But Ms Gillions said they want to acknowledge they understand they are not the only group seeking community support at present.

“We aren’t the only group doing this, so if the time isn’t right now then our journey has many days to come.”

But with the group’s fundraising calendar filled with events that span over the next two years, plans are in full swing, a highlight being the “Tips for Xmas” event with Annabelle White, including a barbecue, on December 5.

A Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by Business South, was next in line. .

Beyond planned events, Ms Gillions said there are plenty of other ways for people to get involved, from volunteering to inviting the group to speak at local events, sharing fundraising ideas, or donating directly to the build, “your contribution is one of those building stones”, she said.

“At the end of the day, when Abbeyfield Alexandra is built there will be an option in our community where people can live in a homely shared living space.

“And where they can continue to be part of our community, a community that they were part of building.”