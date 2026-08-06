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Green-lipped mussels may make cancer treatment more palatable

University of Otago research fellow Dr Christina Deng has been given a $150,000\\u00A0Explorer Grant from the\\u00A0Health Research Council, to develop a sprayable mucoadhesive gel for oral mucositis, using the oil from green-lipped mussels. Photo: Supplied
University of Otago research fellow Dr Christina Deng has been given a $150,000\\u00A0Explorer Grant from the\\u00A0Health Research Council, to develop a sprayable mucoadhesive gel for oral mucositis, using the oil from green-lipped mussels. Photo: Supplied
University of Otago research fellow Dr Christina Deng has been given a $150,000 Explorer Grant from the Health Research Council, to develop a sprayable mucoadhesive gel for oral mucositis, using the oil from green-lipped mussels. Photo: Supplied
John Lewis
Thursday, August 6, 2026
News|Dunedin
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