Green-lipped mussels may make cancer treatment more palatable

Green-lipped mussels may hold the key to making life a little more comfortable for cancer patients suffering a side effect of chemotherapy and radiation treatment. The cancer therapies create mucositis — a painful inflammation and ulceration of the mucous membranes lining the digestive tract. Patients often get red swollen tissue, open mouth sores, painful ulcers or white patches on the gums, tongue and inner cheeks — all making it very painful to eat, drink, swallow or speak. It also makes continuing therapy extremely challenging. But University of Otago dentistry research fellow Dr Christina Deng has now received a $150,000 Explorer Grant from the Health Research Council (HRC) to develop a sprayable mucoadhesive gel for oral mucositis, using the oil from green-lipped mussels. Richard GiddinsA New Zealand green-lipped mussel. Photo: Richard Giddins Dr Deng said present treatments only provided short-term relief, were uncomfortable to use and could be difficult to apply, particularly to areas that were hard to reach. “The formulation is designed to be sprayed into the mouth and form a protective gel when it contacts the oral tissues, helping it remain at the affected area for longer. “The key ingredient is green-lipped mussel oil (GLMO) — a New Zealand marine product known for its anti-inflammatory properties. “Our early laboratory studies show that GLMO can reduce inflammatory signals without harming oral cells.” She said the project aimed to combine GLMO with safe, food-grade ingredients, to create a gel that adheres well to the mouth and slowly releases its benefits. “The formulation will be tested using oral cell models and an animal model of mucositis to assess safety and effectiveness. “If successful, this commercialisable gel could improve comfort, reduce treatment interruptions, and enhance quality of life for patients undergoing cancer therapy. “It’s exciting to have the opportunity to develop an early-stage idea that could potentially improve comfort and quality of life for people experiencing oral mucositis during cancer treatment.” Dr Deng’s research project is one of eight University of Otago research projects to receive Health Research Council (HRC) Explorer Grants, worth a combined $1.2 million. The other recipients are Dr Divya Adhia (avoiding chronic pain by using preventive neuromodulation); Dr Snita Ahir-Knight and Dr Alex Walker (co-writing clinical notes to enhance the care that young people receive within mental health services); Dr Pritika Narayan (finding biological causes of heart attacks that present testing models miss); Associate Prof Daniel Pletzer (to clarify what drives antimicrobial activity in antimicrobial resistance); Dr Jack Scott (domain-adapted AI for equitable brain-based cognitive assessment in ADHD); Dr Chang Yu (economic policy and people’s health in New Zealand); and Yuan Yue (moving obesity treatment towards a more personalised, brain informed approach). HRC investments director Stacey Pene said the innovative research ideas had a good chance of making a revolutionary change to how we manage health in New Zealand. “Many of these studies are researching new treatments and technology that could improve the effectiveness and efficiency of our healthcare system and developing new diagnostic and treatment tools, with the help of AI, in priority health areas for New Zealand, such as cancer and children’s mental health,” he said. john.lewis@odt.co.nz