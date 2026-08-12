The proposed legalisation of nicotine pouches in New Zealand has raised major concerns the government could repeat the mistakes made around vaping by allowing “another addictive nicotine product” to hit shop shelves. “New Zealand has an opportunity to learn from the problems caused by vaping regulation, rather than repeat them with another addictive nicotine product,” a public health briefing by Otago researcher Prof Janet Hoek and third-year medical students Amelia Fitton and Jade Fisher said. New Zealand should not legalise oral nicotine pouches until there was robust independent evidence they were safe and effective for helping people stop smoking or vaping, it said. It said their research with people aged 16–25 showed their awareness, perceptions and experiences of oral nicotine pouches were low. It also found the products were presented as modern, discreet and socially acceptable, while packaging, flavours and claims such as “tobacco-free” could make the products appear “low risk”. Lead author Prof Hoek said the lack of evidence about nicotine pouches as cessation products was concerning given their growing appeal to young people. “New Zealand has an opportunity to learn from the problems caused by vaping regulation, rather than repeat them with another addictive nicotine product.” Oral nicotine pouches contain synthetic nicotine and are placed between the gum and upper lip. Unlike cigarettes and vaping products, they produce no smoke, aerosol or odour. Although they cannot be legally sold in New Zealand at present, people can import them for personal use, and the government has signalled it intends to allow domestic sales. Prof Hoek said the researchers found the study participants had seen nicotine pouches promoted on social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, and influencers and sportspeople were associating their use with attributes such as fun, discretion and consideration. The products’ discreetness was seen as an advantage because they could be used without attracting attention. However, this could also allow nicotine use to occur unnoticed in schools, workplaces and social settings, potentially contributing to the renormalisation of nicotine use among young people, she said. The researchers recommended nicotine pouches not be legalised until robust independent evidence established their safety and effectiveness as smoking or vaping cessation aids. Prof Hoek said if they were introduced, regulation should include therapeutic supply channels, age verification, clear health warnings about nicotine addiction and oral health risks, and restrictions on youth-appealing flavours and packaging. Influencer marketing and misleading descriptors such as “tobacco-free” should not be permitted. She also highlighted the urgent need for accessible, evidence-based vaping cessation services for young people. Some participants had turned to nicotine pouches because previous attempts to stop vaping had failed and they saw no other options. “Young people who are addicted to vaping need accessible services that can help them become nicotine-free. “They should not have to rely on unproven products as their only option.” john.lewis@odt.co.nz