©Allied MediaSouthern Master Builders Carters 2026 Apprentice of the Year, Jack McFarlane, on the job with Steve Mowat Building and Construction, in Dunedin. Photo: Peter McIntosh When Jack McFarlane was a toddler, he was fascinated by Lego and Bob the Builder. So no-one was surprised when he was named the Southern 2026 Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year. The 22-year-old has been a building and construction apprentice at Steve Mowat Building and Construction in Dunedin for the past four years, and will soon graduate as a fully-fledged builder. Mr McFarlane was one of the top 10 regional competitors who were interviewed by a judging panel and assessed during an on-site visit to their building projects, where they were tested on their technical understanding, communication, project involvement and wider industry knowledge. His submission project was a church he has helped build, and the judges were impressed with his genuine passion for the industry, strong technical knowledge and clear understanding of his building project. A judges’ report said his “thorough site walkthrough, strategic planning, time management and tool skills further demonstrated his capability, and made him a deserving regional winner”. Mr McFarlane was both delighted and a little surprised by the win. “It's a great feeling, but a shock to be here as well, because I didn't know that I was going to do that well.” He gave much of the credit for his success to his colleagues at Steve Mowat Building and Construction. “I have had a lot of good input, a lot of help and a lot of support, which is good. “And then everyone else I've been working with, they always give you pointers about how to do it.” He said he became a building apprentice after finishing a Gateway programme at secondary school. Gateway programmes allow senior students to do structured workplace learning which is tied to NCEA credits and Vocational Pathways, helping them move from school into jobs, apprenticeships or further study. “I originally was going to go to university, but then I did the Gateway programme, and I loved it. “I knew I liked hands-on stuff and building, so I was leaning towards that. “And then the Gateway programme gave me the opportunity to go out once a week, just to see what it was like and to test the waters.” He said making something with his own hands, and then standing back and seeing the finished product, was “quite rewarding”. “And you're not really ever doing the exact same thing each day. “You're always somewhere different, or there's a different challenge to overcome.” He said no-one in his family was surprised when he said he wanted to be a builder. “I played with Lego blocks when I was a kid growing up — a lot. Every day. That was my thing. “And Bob the Builder and that kind of stuff. “Mum and Dad were not surprised at my career choice. “They were like, ‘that's probably the right thing for you to do’.” Second place went to Breen Construction apprentice Matt Kuriger. Hunter & Craig Architectural Design & Build apprentice Matthias Caudy was third. All three apprentices were trained through BCITO. Mr McFarlane will now join the leading apprentices from each region in the national competition, which includes a 45-minute interview with a national judging panel and an intensive six-hour practical challenge. The national competition will take place in Auckland on October 7-9. john.lewis@odt.co.nz