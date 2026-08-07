©Allied MediaFriends of Tuhura Otago Museum president Nancy Longnecker admires a 17th century English lobster-tailed pot helmet which is now on display as part of the Friends Forever exhibition at the museum. Photo: Peter McIntosh This English lobster-tailed pot helmet gives a “good and gory” taste of what it would take to keep your head on straight during a sword fight in 17th-century Europe. And now young people can marvel at its construction, in a free exhibition — Friends Forever — which celebrates the centenary of the Association of Friends of Tūhura Otago Museum. The helmet was used by an English soldier in the early 1600s, and was one of the first items given to the museum by the Friends association. It was purchased by a member of the public after it was displayed in the British Court, at the 1925 New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition, at Logan Park. Friends of Tūhura Otago Museum president Nancy Longnecker said there was a great collection of swords in the People of the World exhibition as well. “So kids can find out even more. They love that stuff — it's good and gory.” The Friends have also selected other significant objects for the exhibition, from the thousands they have donated over the past century, and museum curators have brought them out of storage for public display. “One of the things that we tried to do with this display, is demonstrate the diversity and the changes of interest that the Friends have had over the hundred years,” she said. Established in 1926, the group is one of New Zealand’s oldest museum friends associations, and generations of members have helped build and protect nationally significant collections through donations, fundraising, conservation, advocacy and thousands of volunteer hours. She said the exhibition was about recognising the generations of people whose commitment had supported the important cultural institution. “It celebrates the vision of the people who founded the Friends, and every generation since that has helped shape the museum into what it is today.” Their support has helped safeguard everything from Māori taoka and natural history collections, to internationally significant objects for future generations. Museum exhibitions and design head Craig Scott said reaching a centenary was an extraordinary achievement for any volunteer organisation. “We are fortunate to have such an active and dedicated Friends Association. “One hundred years is a monumental milestone, reflecting a partnership that has strengthened Tūhura for generations.” john.lewis@odt.co.nz