A scam involving the late actor Sir Sam Neill has been circulating on Facebook. Image: Supplied

Another social media scam involving a recently deceased high-profile southerner has hit social media.

This time it is Hollywood actor, winery owner and community advocate Sir Sam Neill.

The scam appeared prominently on Facebook, and again featured an article imitating RNZ’s layout and style.

The scam article suggests that Sir Sam left his heirs an investment platform instead of millions of dollars, and asks the reader to donate $460 to join a fake-listed scheme.

A scam involving the late actor Sam Neill has been circulating on Facebook. Image: Supplied

It includes a fake “transcript” of an interview, and a document purporting to be Sir Sam’s last will and testament.

He died on July 13, 2026, aged 78 years, at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

Sir Sam’s family declined to comment on the scam.

A scam involving the late actor Sam Neill has been circulating on Facebook. Image: Supplied

It comes after the late Waitaki District councillor Jim Hopkins was used in a very similar scam which was labelled “horrific”.

He died on July 27, 2026, aged 80.

RNZ chief news officer Mark Stevens was disgusted.

He said the misuse of RNZ’s name and imagery was serious, and it undermined the public trust that RNZ had spent more than a century trying to build.

For the second time in a week, RNZ is seeking removal of the fraudulent content by Facebook platform owner Meta.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz