The chairwoman of the Otago Regional Council wants to keep each river catchment within a single unitary authority and Port Otago retained in single ownership. The reorganisation of local government reached another mark last weekend when final proposals for mergers were filed with the government. Three proposals were made: one combining Central Otago, Queenstown Lakes and Clutha; another combining those three councils and parts of Taieri and the Waihemo ward in Waitaki; the third, an inland Otago unitary authority including Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes, and a coastal Otago unitary authority which would include Dunedin and Clutha with Waitaki free to join. Waitaki has showed a preference to join with four other councils north of it within the South/Mid Canterbury area. Ms Calvert said it would now be up to officials from the Ministry for Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport to shoulder the responsibility of trying to capture what was expressed as important for Otago to advise ministers. She said it seemed likely they would try to take the best bits from the proposals in front of them. “They are not obliged to stay within each proposal. It would be our hope that they will find a way to keep each river catchment within a single unitary authority,” she said. It was important for people in Otago to have local voices heard, she said. “This can be achieved through local boards in say Queenstown and Dunedin looking after the likes of public transport and the overall unitary council being Otago-wide to provide a stronger voice in Wellington.” She said the councillors did not have to be population-based since they would have local interests in the local boards. “We at the ORC consider catchment-based river management and Port Otago being retained in single ownership if possible as being important.” The advisers had a lot to consider and also a lot to work with to come up with something. “We all benefit from remaining part of an Otago family.” Deputy chairman Kevin Malcolm said he commended the mayors for entering the Head Start process. “Before the government makes its decision in September, I would hope that the mayors and all councillors take time to reflect on their choices and ask one question — have we chosen the very best option to drive Otago forward and to ensure we have a strong united voice that will have the power to influence decisions in Wellington,” he said. Everyone had agreed local government needed reform and this government had been strong enough to take the challenge on. “We have been given the opportunity, with pretty much a blank piece of paper, to finally sort these issues.” Otago did not need six of everything, he said. “But we do need to ensure we have quality systems that deliver the appropriate services and create strong community representation in positions of influence.” What made Otago so special is its diversity, tourism, primary industries, world-leading technology exponents, quality manufacturing, educational leaders and logistics experts led by Port Otago, he said. “No matter what the final decision is, we should be gathering all Otago’s strengths and ensuring we deliver the best possible Otago for now and the generations that follow.” stephen.hepburn@odt.co.nz