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Steve Hepburn
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Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Business
July 12
Six new intern directors named for DCHL companies
Dunedin City Holdings Ltd (DCHL) has announced the six emerging directors selected for the 2026 intake of the DCHL Graham Crombie intern director programme.
Dunedin
July 11
Obituary: Mike Boyes, outdoor education pioneer
Mike Boyes was an absolute powerhouse in outdoor education, but that was only a small slice of a man who made everyone feel welcome.
Central Otago
July 9
Job market growth
Some positive news has been reported about job growth in Otago though wage increases remain tight.
SUBSCRIBER
South Otago
July 9
'Absolute mess': Frustration as roadworks drag on
Residents and businesses are running out of patience with roadworks on Milton’s main street, one labelling the whole process ‘‘an absolute mess’’.
Southland
July 9
Southlander looks on the bright side
It could have been worse.
Central Otago
July 8
Talented Alexandra musician's tragic death at 42
Alexandra-born violinist Jenny Banks, who forged an international career in music, has aged 42 after a long battle with frontotemporal dementia.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 8
Fingers being pointed after plants gone
A war of words has broken out in Upper Junction over the removal of native plants, a former Dunedin city councillor being accused of throwing his weight around.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 7
Moving on after a solid 18 on the course
It has been a long, but in the end perfectly timed, sale for Ken and Helen Spittle.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 7
Scanners lifted into place at hospital
Two key new machines have been lifted into the Dunedin hospital outpatient building.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 6
Dunedin man baffled at magnitude of energy bill
A Dunedin octogenarian living in a small house with gas-fuelled hot water and stove has been wondering why his electricity bill is $500 a month.
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