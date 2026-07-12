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Steve Hepburn
stephen.hepburn@odt.co.nz

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BusinessJuly 12

Six new intern directors named for DCHL companies

Dunedin City Holdings Ltd (DCHL) has announced the six emerging directors selected for the 2026 intake of the DCHL Graham Crombie intern director programme.
Six new intern directors named for DCHL companies
Six new intern directors named for DCHL companies
DunedinJuly 11

Obituary: Mike Boyes, outdoor education pioneer

Mike Boyes was an absolute powerhouse in outdoor education, but that was only a small slice of a man who made everyone feel welcome.
Obituary: Mike Boyes, outdoor education pioneer
Obituary: Mike Boyes, outdoor education pioneer
Central OtagoJuly 9

Job market growth

Some positive news has been reported about job growth in Otago though wage increases remain tight.
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South OtagoJuly 9

'Absolute mess': Frustration as roadworks drag on

Residents and businesses are running out of patience with roadworks on Milton’s main street, one labelling the whole process ‘‘an absolute mess’’.
'Absolute mess': Frustration as roadworks drag on
'Absolute mess': Frustration as roadworks drag on
SouthlandJuly 9

Southlander looks on the bright side

It could have been worse.
Southlander looks on the bright side
Southlander looks on the bright side
Central OtagoJuly 8

Talented Alexandra musician's tragic death at 42

Alexandra-born violinist Jenny Banks, who forged an international career in music, has aged 42 after a long battle with frontotemporal dementia.
Talented Alexandra musician's tragic death at 42
Talented Alexandra musician's tragic death at 42
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DunedinJuly 8

Fingers being pointed after plants gone

A war of words has broken out in Upper Junction over the removal of native plants, a former Dunedin city councillor being accused of throwing his weight around.
Fingers being pointed after plants gone
Fingers being pointed after plants gone
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DunedinJuly 7

Moving on after a solid 18 on the course

It has been a long, but in the end perfectly timed, sale for Ken and Helen Spittle.
Moving on after a solid 18 on the course
Moving on after a solid 18 on the course
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DunedinJuly 7

Scanners lifted into place at hospital

Two key new machines have been lifted into the Dunedin hospital outpatient building.
Scanners lifted into place at hospital
Scanners lifted into place at hospital
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DunedinJuly 6

Dunedin man baffled at magnitude of energy bill

A Dunedin octogenarian living in a small house with gas-fuelled hot water and stove has been wondering why his electricity bill is $500 a month.
Dunedin man baffled at magnitude of energy bill
Dunedin man baffled at magnitude of energy bill