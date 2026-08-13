It should be crystal clear not to keep cycling when a big truck is rumbling into the new Dunedin hospital site. They are big and noisy and should indicate where they are going. But just to be super sure for those on two wheels and others, in case a truck is in the area and is heading for the new hospital site, some new traffic lights have been erected. The new lights were installed in Cumberland St on Thursday, sitting just in front of the entrance for trucks to drive into the site. ©Allied MediaNew traffic lights in Cumberland St outside the new Dunedin hospital on Thursday. Photo: Peter McIntosh A Health NZ spokesman confirmed the lights were to separate trucks and cyclists on the street and ensure cyclists were not cut off by trucks entering or leaving the site. The cycle lane has remained intact, though it is slightly narrower for part of the Cumberland St section.