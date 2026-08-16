New Zealand acting legend Sam Neill has posthumously won an Australian TV award for best lead actor in a drama, backing up his 2025 win.

Sir Sam, who lived in Central Otago, was awarded a Logie for best lead actor in a drama for his role in The Twelve, backing up his 2025 win.

Neill scored the silver Logie on Sunday night for his role in The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer.

“I’m so sorry I’m not Sam,” said actress Heather Mitchell, accepting the award on Neill’s behalf.

“I know how much it would mean to him. This is an indication of his connection with his audience.

“The Twelve meant a great deal to Sam, he was incredibly proud of this show of each season of it.

“He relished his character and talked about it a lot. He thought he was a very clever man, and sort of a 007 person.

“And that Sam, not only does he have that gentle command … but he also had a warmth and generosity.”

Mitchell thanked Neill’s fellow actors and crew on his behalf.

“He loved actors, he supported actors and I know that he found their company the most fulfilling company.”

Neill, died in July from pneumonia, aged 78.

Neill’s family announced his sudden death on his Instagram, saying it was unexpected, but they felt blessed knowing he had died cancer-free.

Neill was also acknowledged during the In Memorium segment of the Logie awards. Mitchell said Neill was “dearly loved” and was reminded of his focus on looking at the best in life.

“He said it’s easy to spiral down and think ‘What’s the worst thing that can happen’ but instead we should ‘spiral up and think what’s the best thing that can happen?’”

She added his legacy included his acting work and a lot of “great wine”.

Singer, Katie Noonan, sang Crowded House’s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’.

Other Kiwi nominees included Robyn Malcolm, nominated for best supporting actress silver Logie for her part in The Survivors and Madeleine Sami, who was in the running again for her role as Detective Eddie Redcliffe in Australian comedy Deadloch.

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee missed out on best comedy entertainment programme. Montgomery won most popular new talent award for the comedy panel show at the 2025 Logie Awards.