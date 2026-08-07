The spectre of re-interring remains at a North Otago cemetery has been raised. New burials could also stop at Hampden Cemetery as the Waitaki District Council looks to respond to the threat of coastal erosion at high-risk sites. The changes would form part of a long-term strategy of managed retreat and relocation at the site. The recommended approach — “done gradually, with families given plenty of notice to move loved ones if they wish” — was described in a draft strategy brought before councillors this week as “far more respectful and humane” than a rushed emergency response after storm damage. Councillors backed putting the draft coastal hazards and resilience strategy out to community consultation on Tuesday. If a managed retreat approach for Hampden Cemetery was agreed, new burials would stop at the site, where sheer cliffs have eroded to the extent that the cemetery sits only 20m from the sea. “New burials would cease at the commencement of this strategy”, the report stated. Families would be given “advance notice” and could move loved ones to alternative locations. And the council would work with the Hampden community to “consider future burial needs in the area”. While the cemetery was “not under immediate threat”, this approach was preferred to other strategies “that would likely only delay the inevitable”. The timeframe for action at the cemetery was listed as “short” in the draft document, or within 10 years. Waihemo ward representative Cr Frans Schlack said contacting affected families would not be straightforward. “I think we need to keep in mind that the families over many, many years might have dispersed over the whole of New Zealand and possibly the world. “I think that has to be taken account of.” The council could not solely rely on a drop-in session and needed to “saturate” it so people were given “every opportunity to understand” what was going to happen with the cemetery, Cr Schlack said . He was “very supportive” to start the process as soon as possible. Policy lead Victoria van der Spek said consultation and communication played a “big part”. In May, Waihemo Community Board deputy chairman Kerry Stevens raised concerns that if coastal erosion continued at a specific point near the site, there would be “bones out to sea in the next year or two”. Hampden Cemetery was one of 12 high-risk sites identified in a 2024 report by specialist engineers Beca. Six sites have been recommended by council officials for managed retreat, including the Oamaru Wastewater Treatment Plant, Beach Road, Waianakarua Road and Shag Point Road. The council’s draft document was described as a 50-year strategy, building on the work of Beca. A “detailed” action plan would be drawn up for the first quarter of 2027, councillors were informed. Any decisions would require further planning and community engagement. Cr Sven Thelning said he was “very supportive” of the draft strategy. “It’s long-term thinking, which is something we could do with a lot more of.” A recommendation to relocate the cemetery as part of a “managed retreat” approach could cost about $2\u2009million, Beca’s report stated. Coastal erosion, flooding and sea-level rise was “increasingly” affecting parts of Waitaki’s 70km coastline, the draft strategy stated.