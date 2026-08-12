The Opportunity Party has the numbers to enter Parliament - and act as kingmaker - according to the latest 1News Verian poll.

The poll, which was taken in the days leading up to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s second confidence vote, has Labour in the lead, and National riding steady.

It suggests a left bloc that includes Opportunity could form a government, after Luxon ruled out working with it a fortnight ago.

The 1News Verian poll assumes the current Māori electorate incumbents hold their seats, meaning the poll has a 125-seat Parliament.

It means neither current bloc would have enough seats to form a majority, with Labour, the Greens, and Te Pāti Māori on 59, and National, ACT and New Zealand First on 57.

With Opportunity, the left bloc would have 68 seats - enough to govern. If Luxon changed his mind about working with Opportunity, the right bloc would have 66 seats.

The new poll comes after a bruising day for Christopher Luxon's premiership.

Luxon ruled out working with Opportunity near the end of July, while Labour leader Chris Hipkins officially ruled out New Zealand First earlier this week - earning a rebuke from its leader, Winston Peters.

The poll was conducted from August 8 to 11, with a sample size of 847.

Earlier on Wednesday, the poll revealed a further 1 point drop for Luxon in the preferred prime minister ratings, putting him on 17%.

That was still ahead of Hipkins, who was on 15%, also down one point.

Rounding out the top three, Peters was on 7%, down 3 points.

Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick was steady on 6%, ACT leader David Seymour was up 1 point to 5%, National MP Erica Stanford was up 1 point to 2%, and Labour’s Kieran McAnulty was also up 1 point to 2%.

The general election will be held on November 7. Image: RNZ

Another difficult day for Luxon

The new poll comes just hours after Christopher Luxon survived the second attempt to oust him in the past few months.

Luxon held an abrupt press conference on Wednesday afternoon at Parliament, where he confirmed he had survived that confidence vote.

He said he had the "full support" of the National Party caucus, and was focused on the November 7 election.

Later in the day, Luxon confirmed he had stripped National MP Chris Penk's ministerial portfolios.

"Chris Penk launched a leadership challenge this week, which resulted in today's confidence vote. This makes his role untenable and as such I have removed his portfolios," Luxon said.

Paul Goldsmith is taking up the Defence, Veterans, Space, GCSB and NZSIS portfolios.

Simon Watts will become Minister for Building and Construction.

Results of the 1 News Verian poll