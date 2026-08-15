Damage to the Alps 2 Ocean cycle trail caused by last month’s flooding in the Waitaki district could cost up to $150,000 to fix.

The track was damaged from Pig Island Rd to Enfield in July’s floods, councillors heard this week.

Infrastructure manager Joshua Rendell said officers were in contact with Ngā Haerenga New Zealand Cycle Trails to see if any funding was available to reduce the burden on ratepayers.

Initial estimates were that repairs would cost around $100,000 to $150,000.

There was a focus on finding external funding from partners such as New Zealand Cycle Trails and NZTA to “restore services” across the infrastructure network.

“But we are coming up against a problem where we’re struggling to find our local share for some of the repairs that might be necessary.”

The council could potentially use some of its maintenance budgets but that would have an “ongoing” effect on the cost.