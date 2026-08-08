The North Otago Rugby Supporters Club celebrated their 30th anniversary in style last weekend.

More than 100 people attended the main event of a dinner and auction night at the Oamaru Club.

Supporters club president Mark Herron said it was a great weekend for all.

"Lots of feedback has come back saying they all enjoyed it so we’re happy.”

This is the “second version” of the club he said.

"There was another one back in the 1960s and 70s but it folded up and we resurrected things as of 1996.”

Mr Herron is one of four founding members still with the club.

They are also all life members and each received special 30th anniversary cheese cutter hats to mark the occasion.

They also surprised Ralph Davies by making him their fifth life member.

The weekend began with a meet and greet on Friday night.

They then went on a guided tour of the Network Waitaki Event Centre the next day before attending North Otago’s preseason match against Otago Country.

"It was great, it just showed everyone this is what we do all the time, we haven’t stopped doing it,” Mr Herron said.

The dinner and auction on Saturday night capped off the weekend.

Former Scotland and Highlanders player Brendan Laney was emcee for the evening and guest speakers included current North Otago head coach Luke Herden and former All Black Ian Hurst, who is also the club’s patron.

Everyone enjoyed “a bit of banter” throughout the night, Mr Herron said.

The club currently has 35 active members, but would love some more.

He and the rest of the club could not wait for the Heartland Championship to begin next weekend.

The club would be present at all home games and preparations had begun to sort transport to away games as well, he said.

nic.duff@oamarumail.co.nz